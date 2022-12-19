Ross County fan view: Staggies paid the price for sitting back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The curse of the red card stung County hard and fast against St Johnstone.

As is a common theme this season, the game lacked chances for both sides.

However, County did look the stronger of the two and worked the ball well through midfield.

Jordan White can’t be faulted – he took the only chance which was made for him all game – scoring with a mighty fine header past Elliot Parish.

It may be harsh, but to suggest that over-playing was the cause of a County capitulation isn’t too far from accurate.

When Ross Laidlaw decided to play the ball to an under pressure Jack Baldwin, it could be seen miles away that it wasn’t going to quite go to plan.

Laidlaw should have cleared it long. But Baldwin took a heavy touch from his pass which gave a two vs one for the Saints. Baldwin yanked back his man to the floor and received a straight red.

Down to ten men, the Staggies sat back to try and protect their goal. It was understandable, but didn’t go to plan at all with St Johnstone scoring two in quick succession to kill any Highland hopes of claiming points.

It’s always easy with hindsight – but it feels like if Malky’s men tried to stay on the attack more so than sitting back, that St Johnstone would have been limited to less time of the ball to create as much as they did in the final minutes.