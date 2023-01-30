Yan Dhanda confident Ross County can bring out best in striker Eamonn Brophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yan Dhanda believes Ross County will benefit from a driven Eamonn Brophy in the coming weeks.

Forward Brophy wasted no time in making an impact following his loan switch from St Mirren, netting the opener in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Brophy will spend the rest of the campaign at Dingwall, having been brought in to add goals to a side which had netted just 15 times in 22 matches prior to Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped once for Scotland, has struggled for game time with the Paisley side this season.

Having netted in only his second start of the season, Dhanda believes Brophy has arrived at Victoria Park with no shortage of motivation.

Dhanda said: “Brophy coming in gave everyone a buzz. He was someone we needed. The goals were lacking.

“We were creating chances without putting the ball in the net and when he comes in it gives everyone confidence. He’s a very good player.

“Obviously he hasn’t been playing too much at St Mirren but that’s perfect for us when he came here wanting to show how good he is.”

Staggies rose to pressure

Brophy’s early strike was added to by second half goals from Jordan White and Dhanda, on an ultimately comfortable day for the Staggies.

The result moves Malky Mackay’s men off the foot of the table, above Killie on goal difference.

Given the risk of becoming further detached had they lost the game, Englishman Dhanda was thrilled with the way his side stepped up to the mark.

The 24-year-old added: “There was a lot of pressure on the game but you want to play in those sorts of games and give everything for the team. That’s what everyone did.

“It was a massive game we knew we had to win and everyone was focused from the moment we walked in.

“I had a good feeling that we were going to win.”

Hibs up next for Dingwall side

After recording their first win since early November, County are quickly back in action when they welcome Hibernian to Victoria Park on Tuesday.

Dhanda’s focus is now on building momentum to keep climbing the table.

The former Swansea City player added: “We can kick on from here. This result gives us belief we are progressing as a team and I have real confidence that we are going to keep climbing the table now.

“We knew how big it was and the result is going to give us confidence. You never know for sure what’s going to happen.

“But I think if we keep playing like we did, and keep sticking together like we’ve done all season, hopefully we’ll start getting a bit of luck in putting the ball in the net.

“We’ve been missing that but it showed against Kilmarnock we’ve been working on it and it paid off.”