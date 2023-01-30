Yan Dhanda confident Ross County can bring out best in striker Eamonn Brophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda confident Ross County can bring out best in striker Eamonn Brophy

By Andy Skinner
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 8:07 am
Eamonn Brophy celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Yan Dhanda believes Ross County will benefit from a driven Eamonn Brophy in the coming weeks.

Forward Brophy wasted no time in making an impact following his loan switch from St Mirren, netting the opener in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Brophy will spend the rest of the campaign at Dingwall, having been brought in to add goals to a side which had netted just 15 times in 22 matches prior to Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped once for Scotland, has struggled for game time with the Paisley side this season.

Having netted in only his second start of the season, Dhanda believes Brophy has arrived at Victoria Park with no shortage of motivation.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Dhanda said: “Brophy coming in gave everyone a buzz. He was someone we needed. The goals were lacking.

“We were creating chances without putting the ball in the net and when he comes in it gives everyone confidence. He’s a very good player.

“Obviously he hasn’t been playing too much at St Mirren but that’s perfect for us when he came here wanting to show how good he is.”

Staggies rose to pressure

Brophy’s early strike was added to by second half goals from Jordan White and Dhanda, on an ultimately comfortable day for the Staggies.

The result moves Malky Mackay’s men off the foot of the table, above Killie on goal difference.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Given the risk of becoming further detached had they lost the game, Englishman Dhanda was thrilled with the way his side stepped up to the mark.

The 24-year-old added: “There was a lot of pressure on the game but you want to play in those sorts of games and give everything for the team. That’s what everyone did.

“It was a massive game we knew we had to win and everyone was focused from the moment we walked in.

“I had a good feeling that we were going to win.”

Hibs up next for Dingwall side

After recording their first win since early November, County are quickly back in action when they welcome Hibernian to Victoria Park on Tuesday.

Dhanda’s focus is now on building momentum to keep climbing the table.

The former Swansea City player added: “We can kick on from here. This result gives us belief we are progressing as a team and I have real confidence that we are going to keep climbing the table now.

Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“We knew how big it was and the result is going to give us confidence. You never know for sure what’s going to happen.

“But I think if we keep playing like we did, and keep sticking together like we’ve done all season, hopefully we’ll start getting a bit of luck in putting the ball in the net.

“We’ve been missing that but it showed against Kilmarnock we’ve been working on it and it paid off.”

