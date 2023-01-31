Kazeem Olaigbe joins Harrogate Town on loan after cutting short Ross County spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kazeem Olaigbe joins Harrogate Town on loan after cutting short Ross County spell

By Andy Skinner
January 31, 2023, 3:48 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 6:55 pm
Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Ross County have cut short Kazeem Olaigbe’s season-long loan deal from Southampton.

Winger Olaigbe was due to be at Victoria Park until the summer, however, the clubs have agreed he will return to St Mary’s after just six months of his temporary deal.

He will now join English League Two outfit Harrogate Town for the remainder of the campaign.

The 20-year-old made 25 appearances for the Staggies after joining last summer, albeit only nine from the start.

Hopes were high for Belgian under-19 international Olaigbe, who was nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the year award last season after netting 12 goals in 23 appearances for Saints’ under-23s side.

His County career got off to a promising start when he came off the bench to net twice in a 7-0 victory over East Fife in the group stage of the League Cup in July.

Kazeem Olaigbe at Ross County’s pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy, after joining on loan from Southampton.

Olaigbe has been unable to hold down a sustained place in Mackay’s team, however, and will now return to his parent club.

After Saturday’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock – for which Olaigbe was dropped from the squad – Mackay indicated he had fallen short of his demands.

Mackay said: “He wasn’t picked. I want people that are absolutely going to lay their body on the line, and at the moment I have not seen enough there.”

