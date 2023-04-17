Ross County fan view: Looks like another Staggies’ great escape is required

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Looks like another Staggies’ great escape is required

Decent performances are not enough as lack of points leaves County rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

By Peter Mackay
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13870573as) Mattie Pollock (18) of Aberdeen and Ross County's Connor Randall (2) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall Ross County v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 14-04-2023 - 14 Apr 2023
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13870573as) Mattie Pollock (18) of Aberdeen and Ross County's Connor Randall (2) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall Ross County v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 14-04-2023 - 14 Apr 2023

The season has gone from having a slice of hope last week and crashed not only back down to earth, but to the bottom of the table too.

The general consensus after losing 1-0 to the Dons was that County played well.

Yes, the Staggies managed to stay in the game throughout, but especially in the first half the passing was incredibly sloppy.

First touches and dribbles were poor, while set-piece chances were thrown away and couldn’t even beat the first man.

Malky Mackay said after the game that “if we keep playing like that, we will be okay.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Mark Scates / SNS

Sincerely everybody connected with Ross County hopes he is correct.

The goal from the gaffer was to be within touching distance of the teams around us.

As it stands, we are – but that will also rely on picking up a result at Tynecastle, or Dundee United and Kilmarnock’s results going our way.

However, it does feel like that is setting the bar a bit low – but the split is just round the corner.

The concern is that only being “in touching distance” could happen even if we lose to Hearts, giving the squad no confidence boost ahead of playing all the teams around us.

Due to Dundee United picking up their second win in a row, Ross County have now plummeted to the bottom of the table.

This is a real worry for County fans. Next up is Heart of Midlothian, an incredibly tough game despite their bad form.

Closest rivals Dundee United have what looks more like a winnable game in playing Livingston.

Just two season ago John Hughes performed the great escape within the split with the likes of Iacovitti, White and Tillson within his side.

No matter where County lie after a trip to Tynecastle, Malky Mackay is going to have to rely on his experienced players who have been through this before with the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Alex Iacovitti receives treatment during Ross County's win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals complications from broken nose forced Alex Iacovitti to miss Ross County's…
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS
'I have been punished for similar challenges' - Ross County's Jack Baldwin on Aberdeen…
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'To not score is probably an anomaly' - Malky Mackay at a loss to…
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen rack up sixth successive win with 1-0 win over Ross County - which…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Nohan Kenneh reflects on 'amazing' first experience with Liberia national team
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay eager to rise to Aberdeen test
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Simon Murray could prove pivital for Staggies over closing stretch

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]