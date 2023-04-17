Ross County fan view: Looks like another Staggies’ great escape is required

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The season has gone from having a slice of hope last week and crashed not only back down to earth, but to the bottom of the table too.

The general consensus after losing 1-0 to the Dons was that County played well.

Yes, the Staggies managed to stay in the game throughout, but especially in the first half the passing was incredibly sloppy.

First touches and dribbles were poor, while set-piece chances were thrown away and couldn’t even beat the first man.

Malky Mackay said after the game that “if we keep playing like that, we will be okay.”

Sincerely everybody connected with Ross County hopes he is correct.

The goal from the gaffer was to be within touching distance of the teams around us.

As it stands, we are – but that will also rely on picking up a result at Tynecastle, or Dundee United and Kilmarnock’s results going our way.

However, it does feel like that is setting the bar a bit low – but the split is just round the corner.

The concern is that only being “in touching distance” could happen even if we lose to Hearts, giving the squad no confidence boost ahead of playing all the teams around us.

Due to Dundee United picking up their second win in a row, Ross County have now plummeted to the bottom of the table.

This is a real worry for County fans. Next up is Heart of Midlothian, an incredibly tough game despite their bad form.

Closest rivals Dundee United have what looks more like a winnable game in playing Livingston.

Just two season ago John Hughes performed the great escape within the split with the likes of Iacovitti, White and Tillson within his side.

No matter where County lie after a trip to Tynecastle, Malky Mackay is going to have to rely on his experienced players who have been through this before with the club.