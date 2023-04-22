Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County’s starting line-up ahead of trip to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County’s starting line-up ahead of trip to Hearts

Midfielder Dhanda was sidelined for several weeks with a foot injury.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Yan Dhanda insists his return to action could not have come soon enough as he vies for a Ross County starting berth against Hearts today.

Attacking midfielder Dhanda missed three matches after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot, but he returned to play the second half of last Friday’s 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.

After taking himself by surprise at how sharp he felt following his absence, Dhanda is eager to be unleashed at Tynecastle.

Dhanda said: “I honestly can’t wait. I was gutted when I got injured, I had been playing through it for a few weeks because I didn’t want to miss games.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It came to a point where I had to take a couple of games’ rest.

“It was horrible just watching at home, so I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“My aim was the St Johnstone game – I only wanted to miss two games.

“It was a bit unrealistic. I thought I maybe would even have missed Aberdeen, but I was desperate to get back on the pitch.

“I was buzzing when I came on at half-time. It gave me the chance to dust off some cobwebs and get ready for Hearts.

“I actually didn’t think I would feel as good as I did against Aberdeen.

“For five weeks I hadn’t done literally anything. I had been in a boot, and not trained, or done any sort of work.

“When I came on against Aberdeen I thought I would feel a bit more rusty, but I actually felt good and I told the manager that as well.

“I’m ready for Hearts now.”

Midfielder making increasing impact at Dingwall

Dhanda had been on fine form prior to his injury, after forcing his way into the Staggies’ line-up just before the turn of the year.

Having netted three goals in his last seven games, Dhanda is determined to play his part in helping the Staggies climb off the foot of the Premiership.

Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Dhanda, who joined from Swansea City last summer, added: “The injury came at a bad time for me. I was showing what I could do, scoring and assisting.

“I feel good now, I have been training well this week and I’m confident for Saturday, so I’m pretty sure I will pick up where I left off.

“We are getting people back now slowly. We have had some bad injuries, such as Ross, Eamonn and Gwion.

“That is unfortunate because of how good they are as players, but that’s football. Every team gets them.

“We can’t really dwell on that too much. We have people coming back who are going to play a big part in the rest of the season.

“Because we have such a good group, we are confident we will be fine. As long as we stick together and keep working on stuff we need to improve on, I’m sure we will be fine.”

Dhanda targets significant result at Tynecastle

Dhanda insists a result in Edinburgh would provide Malky Mackay’s men with the perfect springboard ahead of their defining five post-split fixtures.

The 24-year-old said: “Regardless of what happens on Saturday, it’s definitely going to go down to the last three or four games of the season.

“If we can beat Hearts it would give us a boost, and we want to go into the split as confident as possible.

“The best way to do that is beating Hearts, which would help us get out of the relegation zone.

“Obviously you don’t want to be down there. But there are 12 teams and someone is going to be in it.

“Unfortunately right now, it’s us. We have got ourselves into it, and it’s down to us now to get ourselves out of it.

“The manager and Don Cowie will give us the gameplan, and it’s down to us to execute it.

“We have played against everyone now, and we have beaten the teams we are going to play in the bottom six.

“As a team we have shown what we can do against them, so there is no excuse when it comes to playing against them.

“We have done it before, and it’s down to us to do it again. I’m confident in the lads.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay refusing to be fooled by Hearts' recent slump
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
'It doesn't look like a team that has chucked it' says Ross County boss…
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled with Ross County's blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan…
Alex Iacovitti receives treatment during Ross County's win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals complications from broken nose forced Alex Iacovitti to miss Ross County's…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13870573as) Mattie Pollock (18) of Aberdeen and Ross County's Connor Randall (2) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall Ross County v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 14-04-2023 - 14 Apr 2023
Ross County fan view: Looks like another Staggies' great escape is required
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS
'I have been punished for similar challenges' - Ross County's Jack Baldwin on Aberdeen…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
'To not score is probably an anomaly' - Malky Mackay at a loss to…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]