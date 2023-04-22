SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry’s Shaun Nicolson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glengarry wing forward Shaun Nicolson fired back 10 answers to our questions this week.

The 36-year-old has scored six goals for his club this season, who lead the way in Mowi North Division 1.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I pretty much had a stick in my hand as soon as I could walk. My first memory of the sport is probably playing under-12s at Spean Bridge.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was (playing for Lochaber) against Fort William at Spean Bridge, but I can’t recall the result. I was just 16 and was playing against Willie “can” MacDonald. After that game, I secured my position at wing centre in the squad.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It would have to be playing for Scotland three times at Croke Park, Dublin, which I was pretty happy to be part of. Overall, I got 16 caps for Scotland, which was great.

Also, winning the Balliemore Cup in 2012 (in a 5- 1 win against Beauly at Castle Leod in Strathpeffer) meant a lot to me.

And the worst?

I’d say losing 2-1 to Newtonmore (when playing for Lochaber) in the 2016 MacTavish Cup final. That was a sore one. (The winner came with the last hit of the game).

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I knocked out all my front teeth playing against the Irish in an off-the-ball challenge in Inverness in 2010.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’ll go for my brother Finlay – he’s always up to no good!

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’d have to go for the Dell at Kingussie, It’s a great surface, which makes it easy to play fast-flowing shinty on.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

There are quite a few contenders, but I’ll go for (Newtonmore’s) Norman Campbell. I rarely got the better of him. He was the Scotland captain and is widely respected throughout shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored a penalty (for Lochaber) against Kingussie at Spean Bridge in the semi-finals of the MacTavish Cup in 2012.

Although it wasn’t the winner, it was important before Stuart Callison went on to score the winner in a 2-1 victory to take us into the final (which Newtonmore won 5-1).

Describe shinty in three words?

Skilful, demanding and fast.