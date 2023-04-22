SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry’s Shaun Nicolson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry’s Shaun Nicolson

Former Scotland player recalls some good and bad moments during his career.

By Paul Chalk
Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson, right.
Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson, right.

Glengarry wing forward Shaun Nicolson fired back 10 answers to our questions this week.

The 36-year-old has scored six goals for his club this season, who lead the way in Mowi North Division 1.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I pretty much had a stick in my hand as soon as I could walk. My first memory of the sport is probably playing under-12s at Spean Bridge.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was (playing for Lochaber) against Fort William at Spean Bridge, but I can’t recall the result. I was just 16 and was playing against Willie “can” MacDonald. After that game, I secured my position at wing centre in the squad.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It would have to be playing for Scotland three times at Croke Park, Dublin, which I was pretty happy to be part of. Overall, I got 16 caps for Scotland, which was great.

Also, winning the Balliemore Cup in 2012 (in a 5- 1 win against Beauly at Castle Leod in Strathpeffer) meant a lot to me.

Shaun Nicolson, right, playing for Scotland against Ireland at the Bught Park, Inverness, in 2018.      Image: Neil Paterson

And the worst?

I’d say losing 2-1 to Newtonmore (when playing for Lochaber) in the 2016 MacTavish Cup final. That was a sore one. (The winner came with the last hit of the game).

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I knocked out all my front teeth playing against the Irish in an off-the-ball challenge in Inverness in 2010.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’ll go for my brother Finlay – he’s always up to no good!

Shaun Nicolson (right) and brother Finlay Nicolson share their Balliemore Cup triumph after victory in the final against Beauly in 2012. Image: Neil Paterson

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

I’d have to go for the Dell at Kingussie, It’s a great surface, which makes it easy to play fast-flowing shinty on.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

There are quite a few contenders, but I’ll go for (Newtonmore’s) Norman Campbell. I rarely got the better of him. He was the Scotland captain and is widely respected throughout shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

I scored a penalty (for Lochaber) against Kingussie at Spean Bridge in the semi-finals of the MacTavish Cup in 2012.

Although it wasn’t the winner, it was important before Stuart Callison went on to score the winner in a 2-1 victory to take us into the final (which Newtonmore won 5-1).

Describe shinty in three words?

Skilful, demanding and fast.

