Ross County fan view: Yan Dhanda will be pivotal figure in relegation battle

Ross County have bounced back remarkably and claimed their biggest three points of the season.

County fans were bereft of all hope following a 6-1 demolition at the hands of Hearts which left the Staggies sitting four points adrift.

Whatever magic Malky Mackay was cooking up over the break worked a treat for the County players.

Once again, they showed their powers of recovery.

After a 5-0 loss to Motherwell earlier this season, County bounced back strongly with a win over Livingston.

To do so again in a bigger fixture after a much more bruising game should give the County contingent some much-needed hope.

The aftermath of the Hearts game was still to be seen in the opening stages as County defended nervously and didn’t seem overly confident when on the ball.

However, the longer the Staggies remained level, the more the player’s confidence grew, along with the level and speed the match was played at.

Ross County picked up what could be a vital three points in their fight to avoid relegation with a 2-0 victory over Livingston 📈 pic.twitter.com/orpbLRp3mA — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 6, 2023

Dhanda’s deliveries are vital for County

Yan Dhanda was at his brilliant best and showed how ridiculously talented he is with a ball at his feet.

To be so blessed with his weight of pass and crossing ability is a thing of sheer beauty.

If Ross County manage to pull themselves away from the foot of the table this season – you can guarantee Yan Dhanda will have played a key role in doing so.

Yan Dhanda played in two exceptionally accurate crosses for both County goals, which were perfectly weighted for Alex Iacovitti and Alex Samuel to head home.

The former Swansea man was constantly on the move working out to both flanks looking for small lay-offs and tee-ups by his teammates so that he could unleash a cross into the box.

Livingston could not deal with his sharp movements and weren’t able to head his crosses away because most of the time they were pinpointed to a County head.

A huge three points means the gap is closed back to one point, with the biggest game of the season to come next with a six-pointer at Tannadice.