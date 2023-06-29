Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

Epic comeback against Partick Thistle to retain top-flight football in Dingwall leads to surge in season ticket sales.

By Paul Chalk
The Ross County fans celebrate after their side - somehow - saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS
The Ross County fans celebrate after their side - somehow - saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS

Steven Ferguson has thanked Ross County fans for snapping up season tickets in their droves – insisting the price-freeze at the Premiership club is paying off.

The Staggies chief executive, like chairman Roy MacGregor, has been blown away by the reaction to the team beating the drop in such stunning circumstances at the start of this month.

County looked down and out in the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle from the Championship.

Having lost 2-0 in Firhill’s first leg, they trailed 1-0 in Dingwall and were staring relegation in the face after climbing up to 11th position in the closing weeks of the season.

With just 19 minutes to go, a Yan Dhanda penalty and strikes from Simon Murray and George Harmon shot County to a 3-1 win to make it 3-3 overall.

After a goalless extra-time, County then held their nerve to win on penalties in a game which left football fans across the UK stunned. 

And the club have now shifted 400 more season briefs than this point in 2022 as manager Malky Mackay bolsters his squad.

He’s handed a new deal to striker Alex Samuel, signed midfielders Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf and brought back highly-rated defender Josh Reid from Coventry City.

Drama ‘caught the imagination’

Former player, manager and now CEO Ferguson knows a second-bottom finish isn’t good enough and he thanked supporters for keeping the faith and signing up for 2023/24.

He said: “We have really lit a fire after our play-off games with Partick.

“We are 400 season tickets up on the same point last season. The response from our supporters is great and we really appreciate their support.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

“We have played our part by freezing season ticket prices. Everything is going up, even the price of a loaf of bread or pint of milk, but we wanted to keep our prices the same, which is the club is trying to give something back to the fans.

“It was a difficult season for us, and we wanted to show we recognise the support we get. I was delighted we were able to do that.

“We finished sixth last year and we never had the response we’ve had after finishing 11th. The play-off final caught everyone’s imagination.

“A three-goal turnaround in 20 minutes and a penalty shoot-out was something else. We were also the only game on the TV that day and I still have people speak about that game and say their second team is now Ross County.”

‘It was the last roll of the dice for us’

Ferguson admits even he had felt all hope had gone in as time ticked by and County were 3-0 down, but he stressed how vital their backing is as the side face Scotland’s best sides.

He added: “The stadium was buzzing that day, the pitch looked brilliant, and the atmosphere was fantastic – equally contributed by Partick Thistle it has to be said as they were so noisy. For a Scottish football spectacle, it was brilliant.

Ross County’s Josh Sims celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

“We came out on the right side of it and it’s easy for us to talk about it, but we recognise it was the last roll of the dice for us.

“Our supporters felt that as well, especially when we lost the first goal in the second leg to go 3-0 down. They felt the same as me and thought it was probably too late.

“However, the need for us to have strong support to compete in the Premiership is huge.

“The supporters have responded in terms of season ticket sales. We’re also up in terms of new strip sales and that can only be down to the play-offs. It wasn’t a great season for us, although it was a brilliant ending.”

‘We are meeting supporters halfway’

Ferguson said the drama on show against Partick is sure to have added to the numbers of fans signed up for the next year of top-flight action.

He said: “We have been blown away by the response and that includes from young supporters. Anyone who was thinking of buying a season ticket has been given an extra reason because of what happened in the play-off.

“I cannot stress enough how grateful we are to our supporters, because we know how difficult it is for everybody, which is why we have frozen our prices.

“Adult prices for Premiership football at Ross County start at £150, or concession from £100.

“We are trying to meet our supporters halfway. The supporters recognise that and are grateful for that as well.”

County’s action starts with Stranraer

County’s competitive season starts on July 15 with a trip to Stranraer in the Viaplay Cup.

They also play Morton (home) on July 23, Edinburgh City (away) on July 26 and Kelty Hearts (home) on July 29. The club have confimed prices are capped at £14 for all these Group D ties.

County’s pre-season schedule starts with a visit to Nairn County on July 4 before they host Championship side Queen’s Park on Saturday, July 8.

