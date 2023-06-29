Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

Steven Ferguson has thanked Ross County fans for snapping up season tickets in their droves – insisting the price-freeze at the Premiership club is paying off.

The Staggies chief executive, like chairman Roy MacGregor, has been blown away by the reaction to the team beating the drop in such stunning circumstances at the start of this month.

County looked down and out in the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle from the Championship.

Having lost 2-0 in Firhill’s first leg, they trailed 1-0 in Dingwall and were staring relegation in the face after climbing up to 11th position in the closing weeks of the season.

With just 19 minutes to go, a Yan Dhanda penalty and strikes from Simon Murray and George Harmon shot County to a 3-1 win to make it 3-3 overall.

After a goalless extra-time, County then held their nerve to win on penalties in a game which left football fans across the UK stunned.

And the club have now shifted 400 more season briefs than this point in 2022 as manager Malky Mackay bolsters his squad.

He’s handed a new deal to striker Alex Samuel, signed midfielders Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf and brought back highly-rated defender Josh Reid from Coventry City.

Drama ‘caught the imagination’

Former player, manager and now CEO Ferguson knows a second-bottom finish isn’t good enough and he thanked supporters for keeping the faith and signing up for 2023/24.

He said: “We have really lit a fire after our play-off games with Partick.

“We are 400 season tickets up on the same point last season. The response from our supporters is great and we really appreciate their support.

“We have played our part by freezing season ticket prices. Everything is going up, even the price of a loaf of bread or pint of milk, but we wanted to keep our prices the same, which is the club is trying to give something back to the fans.

“It was a difficult season for us, and we wanted to show we recognise the support we get. I was delighted we were able to do that.

“We finished sixth last year and we never had the response we’ve had after finishing 11th. The play-off final caught everyone’s imagination.

“A three-goal turnaround in 20 minutes and a penalty shoot-out was something else. We were also the only game on the TV that day and I still have people speak about that game and say their second team is now Ross County.”

‘It was the last roll of the dice for us’

Ferguson admits even he had felt all hope had gone in as time ticked by and County were 3-0 down, but he stressed how vital their backing is as the side face Scotland’s best sides.

He added: “The stadium was buzzing that day, the pitch looked brilliant, and the atmosphere was fantastic – equally contributed by Partick Thistle it has to be said as they were so noisy. For a Scottish football spectacle, it was brilliant.

“We came out on the right side of it and it’s easy for us to talk about it, but we recognise it was the last roll of the dice for us.

“Our supporters felt that as well, especially when we lost the first goal in the second leg to go 3-0 down. They felt the same as me and thought it was probably too late.

“However, the need for us to have strong support to compete in the Premiership is huge.

“The supporters have responded in terms of season ticket sales. We’re also up in terms of new strip sales and that can only be down to the play-offs. It wasn’t a great season for us, although it was a brilliant ending.”

‘We are meeting supporters halfway’

Ferguson said the drama on show against Partick is sure to have added to the numbers of fans signed up for the next year of top-flight action.

He said: “We have been blown away by the response and that includes from young supporters. Anyone who was thinking of buying a season ticket has been given an extra reason because of what happened in the play-off.

“I cannot stress enough how grateful we are to our supporters, because we know how difficult it is for everybody, which is why we have frozen our prices.

“Adult prices for Premiership football at Ross County start at £150, or concession from £100.

“We are trying to meet our supporters halfway. The supporters recognise that and are grateful for that as well.”

🎟️Ross County FC can confirm our ticketing prices for the upcoming Viaplay Cup matches. These have been agreed by all teams in our group. Tickets will go on sale in due course. Adult: £14 Concession (Over 65s, Under 18): £10 Free U12 with a paying adult pic.twitter.com/dQyaESRT9w — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 26, 2023

County’s action starts with Stranraer

County’s competitive season starts on July 15 with a trip to Stranraer in the Viaplay Cup.

They also play Morton (home) on July 23, Edinburgh City (away) on July 26 and Kelty Hearts (home) on July 29. The club have confimed prices are capped at £14 for all these Group D ties.

County’s pre-season schedule starts with a visit to Nairn County on July 4 before they host Championship side Queen’s Park on Saturday, July 8.