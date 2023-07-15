Returning Josh Reid ready to show Ross County fans what he’s capable of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Returning Josh Reid ready to show Ross County fans what he’s capable of

The defender was robbed of playing competitive games in front of Staggies supporters due to Covid restrictions during his first spell at the club - so he's keen to make up for lost time.

By Paul Chalk
Hometown defender Josh Reid cannot wait to play for Ross County in front of fans, having missed that experience during the Covid-restricted days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hometown defender Josh Reid cannot wait to play for Ross County in front of fans, having missed that experience during the Covid-restricted days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Josh Reid is already loving his return home to Ross County – and cannot wait for his first taste of competitive action in front of Staggies supporters this season.

The 21-year-old left-back returned to his hometown club, two years after being lured to Coventry City on the back of some standout performances in a breakthrough year in Scotland’s top-flight.

He played only one match for the Sky Blues and the same again on loan at Stevenage, so jumped at the chance to head back to the Highlands when boss Malky Mackay called him this summer, with a three-year deal too good to ignore.

Scotland under-21 defender Josh Reid is determined to make an impact back in the Premiership with Ross County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Prior to his move down south, Reid, an assured back-line performer, was playing in front of no fans at all due to Covid restrictions.

The Scotland under-21 player will only be in front of a small amount of away fans on Saturday as County tackle League Two hosts Stranraer in their opening group stage fixture in the Viaplay Cup.

Next week, Championship opponents Morton head to the Global Energy Stadium for their second tie.

Seeing fans in stand will mean a lot

Reid is looking forward to the chance of shining for the Staggies in a competitive game in front of supporters in the stand.

He said: “I haven’t actually played in front of any fans here, so it will be good to see them all in the cup soon.

“It will mean a lot to walk out and actually see friends and family in the crowd that haven’t got to experience me playing for Ross County in Dingwall.

“I love this club. It’s my club – I live like five minutes up the road.

“I loved my time here before, so (coming back) was a no-brainer really.”

Josh Reid in pre-season action against Queen’s Park last week. Image: SNS.

Reid was at play-off great escape as a fan

Last season, County came from four points adrift at the foot of the table to stay up via an incredible play-off final comeback triumph against Partick Thistle.

Reid explained how he lapped up the action from afar when his beloved team recovered from three goals down deep into the second leg against Partick to win after a penalty shoot-out.

He said: “I always kept an eye on how they were doing.

“I was at the Kilmarnock game and the last play-off game, because I’m a fan.

“I’m sure you could ask a lot of people what they were thinking in the play-off, but it was amazing to get it done the way they did.

“It was a great day, but hopefully we don’t need to do that next season and we can push on further up the table.”

‘Game understanding’ has improved

Despite the lack of first-team football during his time in England, Reid reckons he’s back in the Highlands as an improved player.

He added: “I didn’t play as much as I would like, but the experience down there was great and I met some amazing people.

“I think physically I’m much better than I was.

“My understanding of the game has got a lot better since I moved down there, so I feel like I can bring that back up here now.

“The experience I’ve gained from being at Coventry and Stevenage is huge.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot from it, and hopefully I can kick on.

“I’m more knowledgeable about the game now, and definitely physically I’m much better, so I think I’m in a good position going into the start of the season.”

Reid – ‘Hampden is on the table’

Saturday’s trip to Stair Park, Stranraer, is the first step for County in their Group D section of the Viaplay Cup.

After that, they take on Morton at home on July 22, Edinburgh City away on July 26 and Kelty Hearts at home on July 29.

Unbeaten County won their section last season, but were unseeded for the next stage and fell to a 4-1 defeat against Celtic in the second round.

Ross County won the League Cup in 2016. Image: SNS

The Staggies won the League Cup in 2016, and Inverness only last month lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, having won that piece of silverware eight years ago.

Reid says there is no reason not to believe County can at least reach the latter stages.

He said: “If you get out of the group and get a couple of good draws, Hampden is on the table for the semi-final.

“That’s where everyone wants to be, all players want to be in the biggest matches.

“We want to go on a cup run and we’ll try our best to do so.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to take the club to Hampden success this season. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay dares to dream of Viaplay Cup glory for Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City
Jack Baldwin, the new Ross County club captain, celebrating that epic play-off final win against Partick Thistle last month. Image: SNS
Shake-up at Ross County as Jack Baldwin becomes club captain
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is the club captain for 2023/24. Image: SNS
Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Ross Munro urged to grasp chance during Ross County's Viaplay Cup group campaign
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Kyle Turner, who was among a number of Ross County's new signings to feature in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Queen's Park.
Malky Mackay says new Ross County recruits must match sharpness of last season's play-off…