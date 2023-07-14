Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs

The Staggies will field their strongest possible line-ups in the League Cup group ties in a bid to secure seeding for the second stage.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Manager Malky Mackay is urging Ross County to go for the jugular and attack Group D in the Viaplay Cup this season.

The Dingwall side’s Premiership season starts at champions Celtic next month, but they kick off their League Cup action away to League Two Stranraer on Saturday.

County then host Morton on July 22, before travelling to Edinburgh City on July 26 and then rounding off their group games against Kelty Hearts in Dingwall three days later.

Last term, three wins and a penalty shoot-out victory meant County collected 11 points out of 12 in their group, but they fell short of being seeded for the knock-out rounds, despite finishing top.

The result was a knockout tie against eventual treble-winners Celtic in the last-16, who won 4-1 at the Global Energy Stadium in a tie which was much tighter than the scoreline suggests. 

In this season’s competition, Mackay is determined the Staggies, boosted by seven new signings, will do enough in their section to be rewarded with a winnable second-round clash.

Slip-up in last year’s group stage cost County their chance of Hampden

When asked whether coming first in the group is the minimum expectation for the second year running, the manager said: “It should be for the Premiership club.

“If I go way back to my first few weeks at the club, we talked about it then, but we were unfortunate with the whole Covid situation (forfeiting two games to be dumped out at the group stage).

“Last year my thought was definitely to make sure we got through to the next stages.

“Unfortunately, we won one of the games (against Buckie Thistle) on penalties, which didn’t give us enough points to be a seed, which meant we got drawn against the champions.

Celtic’s James Forrest celebrates after making it 4-1 against Ross County in their League Cup game at the Global Energy Stadium last season. Image: SNS.

“If we did that properly and got through as one of the seeds, with a little bit of luck we could have been at Hampden for a semi-final.”

Mackay says he’ll play best team as he sends ‘deal with what’s in front of you’ message ahead of Stranraer trip

Starting in this term’s competition against fourth-tier Stranraer, managed by Scott Agnew, is a test for the Staggies.

A decade ago, County fell to a midweek 3-2 loss at Stair Park in the League Cup – a reminder what can happen if the players are not switched on.

Mackay said: “You can only deal with what’s in front of you, so that’s what we’ll be doing on Saturday.

“For the next few weeks, we’ll be going in to win every game, because I want us to top the group.

“That’s not in an arrogant way, but I’ll be putting my best team out to make sure we win these games.”

Stranraer from Dingwall is a five-hour-plus journey, so there will be plenty of time to kill for the County team, coaches and fans heading south this weekend.

Ex-Celtic defender Mackay reflected on his trips to Stair Park when he was an emerging player with Queen’s Park.

He said: “I’ve done the journey down there many a time.

“When I was young at Queen’s Park reserves, I would finish my job at the Bank of Scotland on an afternoon and get over to Hampden to get on the bus on a windy night to go and play Stranraer reserves down at Stranraer.

“I would come back at 2am to go and get up again for work the following day.

“I have walked through that playground many a time on a cold, wet and bleak Monday night.

“You were wondering whether you’d ever be a footballer.”

