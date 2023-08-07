‘Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County this year’ says Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay insists Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County before the transfer deadline later this month.

Midfielder Dhanda was among County’s leading performers last season, playing a leading role in the Dingwall side’s run to Premiership survival.

He ended his first season in Scotland with six goals and nine assists, having made the switch from Swansea City last summer.

Dhanda’s form saw him linked with English sides Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town towards the tail end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old was once again an impressive performer for the Staggies in last weekend’s opening day 4-2 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

Mackay insists Dhanda, who has a year remaining on his contract, will be going nowhere in the meantime.

The County boss said: “I don’t care if there’s interest.

“It won’t be this window, trust me. It won’t be this year – he’s not leaving the club.

“But whoever gets him next will be getting a terrific player.

“Dhanda is a top talent. He was out there as comfortable as any Celtic player on Saturday.”

Midfielder has added sharpness to final third

Englishman Dhanda made the switch to County having racked up 63 senior appearances in four years, after spending his youth career on the books of Liverpool.

Earlier this year, Dhanda spoke of his desire to overcome red tape which is preventing him from representing India, who he qualifies to play for through his father.

Mackay has been thrilled with the way Dhanda has developed since embracing the challenges of the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “I love him – his technique is sensational.

“Yan came up here and had a big reputation as a youth player. He went from the Midlands to Liverpool and had his break out and went down to Swansea.

“He played an amount of games there but eventually it wasn’t going to happen for him.

“My challenge to him was to come to Scotland, go and showcase his talents and get himself a big club. I told him he had undoubted skills and top talent.

“His challenge coming here was to get to the pace of Scottish football, realise the intensity of it and realise that in the final third what it is that’s going to hurt opposition.

“In wide areas, it’s deliver and in front of goals shoot.

“As the season went on it got better and better and then we lost him for four or five weeks near the end and it nearly cost us.

“He came back in towards the end and on the last day of the season, as the ball’s about to go out of play, he dinks it for George Harmon to score in the last minute against Partick Thistle.”