‘Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County this year’ says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County this year’ says Malky Mackay

English midfielder Dhanda has been an excellent performer for the Staggies in recent months.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County before the transfer deadline later this month.

Midfielder Dhanda was among County’s leading performers last season, playing a leading role in the Dingwall side’s run to Premiership survival.

He ended his first season in Scotland with six goals and nine assists, having made the switch from Swansea City last summer.

Dhanda’s form saw him linked with English sides Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town towards the tail end of the campaign.

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

The 24-year-old was once again an impressive performer for the Staggies in last weekend’s opening day 4-2 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

Mackay insists Dhanda, who has a year remaining on his contract, will be going nowhere in the meantime.

The County boss said: “I don’t care if there’s interest.

“It won’t be this window, trust me. It won’t be this year – he’s not leaving the club.

“But whoever gets him next will be getting a terrific player.

“Dhanda is a top talent. He was out there as comfortable as any Celtic player on Saturday.”

Midfielder has added sharpness to final third

Englishman Dhanda made the switch to County having racked up 63 senior appearances in four years, after spending his youth career on the books of Liverpool.

Earlier this year, Dhanda spoke of his desire to overcome red tape which is preventing him from representing India, who he qualifies to play for through his father.

Mackay has been thrilled with the way Dhanda has developed since embracing the challenges of the Scottish Premiership.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

He added: “I love him – his technique is sensational.

“Yan came up here and had a big reputation as a youth player. He went from the Midlands to Liverpool and had his break out and went down to Swansea.

“He played an amount of games there but eventually it wasn’t going to happen for him.

“My challenge to him was to come to Scotland, go and showcase his talents and get himself a big club. I told him he had undoubted skills and top talent.

“His challenge coming here was to get to the pace of Scottish football, realise the intensity of it and realise that in the final third what it is that’s going to hurt opposition.

“In wide areas, it’s deliver and in front of goals shoot.

“As the season went on it got better and better and then we lost him for four or five weeks near the end and it nearly cost us.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“He came back in towards the end and on the last day of the season, as the ball’s about to go out of play, he dinks it for George Harmon to score in the last minute against Partick Thistle.”

More from Ross County

Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Plenty of promise despite opening day defeat
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray feels he should have been awarded penalty in early stages of Ross…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says early Ross County breakthrough could have changed dynamics of opening day…
Josh Sims brings down Greg Taylor in the incident which led to Celtic's penalty. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-2 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County defender James Brown celebrates scoring his first goal against Kelty Hearts, having joined the Staggies earlier this summer.
James Brown says Malky Mackay was crucial factor in Ross County switch
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: SNS
Malky Mackay not expecting Ross County to face vastly different Celtic side under Brendan…
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish Premiership 2023-24: Our writers make their predictions for the new season
Ross County's Zach Macphee has joined Clachnacuddin on loan. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County teenager Zach Macphee joins Clachnacuddin on loan
Malky Mackay (right) alongside Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay credits Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers for role in his…
Darren Maatsen celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic in 2013. Image: SNS
10 years on: Darren Maatsen reflects on his dream debut for Ross County at…

Conversation