Ross County

Malky Mackay praises Ross County players for finding way to victory against Airdrieonians

The Staggies needed extra-time to progress to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals, as they triumphed 4-3 against their Championship opponents.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay praised his Ross County side for digging deep to find a winning formula against Aidrieonians.

County looked to be cruising their way to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals after netting through Kyle Turner and Jordan White early on at Excelsior Stadium.

Calum Gallagher pulled one back for the Diamonds, but Simon Murray restored the two-goal cushion before half-time.

The Staggies looked to be firmly en-route to the last-eight, however late goals from Gallagher and Josh O’Connor forced the tie into extra-time.

Eamonn Brophy’s goal on 101 minutes was enough to ensure County progressed, with Mackay thrilled to advance.

Eamonn Brophy netted Ross County’s winner against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “Overall, we found a way to win. That’s the biggest thing of the lot – the Premiership team found a way to win.

“That’s what you’ve got to do, whether you play a distinct style, or however tactically you play, you have to find a way to win the game.

“We did that, and it’s a great testament to the group of players in the way they have started the season, and the way they are fighting for each other.

“I knew it was always going to be a tough game here. Airdrie have been on a roll, they have won promotion and they were excellent in the League Cup group. They have started the Championship season well.

“They have a very distinct style of play and we were on astroturf and down at Airdrie. All of the above meant it was always going to be a tough tie for us, which we knew.”

Airdrie showed their threat

Mackay was not surprised by the threat posed by the newly-promoted Championship side, who have made a strong start to the campaign under Rhys McCabe.

Although he was frustrated at the manner of the goals his side conceded, Mackay was pleased with the way his players stood up to the test of mettle in extra-time.

He added: “I knew how we should try and play against them and I thought we started like a house on fire – in the first half we were excellent.

Simon Murray against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

“At half-time I told them they were going to have to go gung-ho, and end up with a goalkeeper 30 yards out of his box, which they did. That meant we had to be very careful as the game went on.

“I was disappointed with the fact we made two really silly errors. The ball was running out of the park and all of a sudden we give away a penalty which gives them a way back into it again.

“With five minutes to go, there’s a ball into our six yard box and rather than kick it into that stand he miskicks and gives them the goal.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“Once we got to extra-time I was delighted with the way we stood firm. Dylan Smith was 17 just two weeks ago, he put a great ball in and Brophy does what Brophy does.”

“We have not had him as he has been injured, and he has only been back two weeks from a very long-term injury. But I knew I was buying a goalscorer.”

“We lost Alex Samuel late on Friday night to illness, but I have four up front who I know can cause problems.”

