Ross County fan view: Feel-good factor continues after League Cup thriller

Malky Mackay ensured his Staggies made it into the quarter-finals of the League Cup with another important victory.

The Staggies should really have had the game done and dusted being comfortably 3-1 up until the 80th minute, despite the hosts Airdrie controlling the second half.

County shot themselves in both feet late on allowing Rhys McCabe’s side to power their way back into the tie.

It looked like they had switched the momentum on its head after Hibernian loanee Josh O’Connor scored to send the Diamonds fans rocking.

It would have been very easy for Malky’s side to go into their shell and be cautious of losing during extra time.

However the Highlanders had been in this position twice last season, and know what it takes to succeed.

Malky made several changes and the fresh legs combined when Dylan Smith played a pin-point cross for Eamonn Brophy to head home.

Despite some weak defending, the positives are clear.

Scoring four goals at a difficult venue away from home, whilst new signings Turner and Brophy netted.

With three out of four strikers in the squad getting on the scoresheet, it once against proves the strength and depth of the squad Malky Mackay has built.

Most importantly, Ross County are into the quarter-finals of the cup.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves – but the reality is, the Staggies are just one match away from Hampden.

There is a clear confidence and momentum within the squad, and that confidence is slowing growing and brimming over into the stands.

It’s challenging to think back to a time when there has been such an overwhelmingly positive feeling in all areas of the club.

From performances on the park to the supporters and improvements off the field, it feels like everyone involved with Ross County is pulling in the same direction – which could be tasty recipe for success.