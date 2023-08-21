Ross County fan view: Feel-good factor continues after League Cup thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County fan view: Feel-good factor continues after League Cup thriller

The Staggies are only 90 minutes away from a trip to Hampden.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County manager Malky MacKay celebrates at full time after the win against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Ross County manager Malky MacKay celebrates at full time after the win against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Malky Mackay ensured his Staggies made it into the quarter-finals of the League Cup with another important victory.

The Staggies should really have had the game done and dusted being comfortably 3-1 up until the 80th minute, despite the hosts Airdrie controlling the second half.

County shot themselves in both feet late on allowing Rhys McCabe’s side to power their way back into the tie.

It looked like they had switched the momentum on its head after Hibernian loanee Josh O’Connor scored to send the Diamonds fans rocking.

It would have been very easy for Malky’s side to go into their shell and be cautious of losing during extra time.

However the Highlanders had been in this position twice last season, and know what it takes to succeed.

The Ross County fans celebrate League Cup win
The Ross County fans celebrate at full time after beating Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Malky made several changes and the fresh legs combined when Dylan Smith played a pin-point cross for Eamonn Brophy to head home.

Despite some weak defending, the positives are clear.

Scoring four goals at a difficult venue away from home, whilst new signings Turner and Brophy netted.

With three out of four strikers in the squad getting on the scoresheet, it once against proves the strength and depth of the squad Malky Mackay has built.

Most importantly, Ross County are into the quarter-finals of the cup.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves – but the reality is, the Staggies are just one match away from Hampden.

There is a clear confidence and momentum within the squad, and that confidence is slowing growing and brimming over into the stands.

It’s challenging to think back to a time when there has been such an overwhelmingly positive feeling in all areas of the club.

From performances on the park to the supporters and improvements off the field, it feels like everyone involved with Ross County is pulling in the same direction – which could be tasty recipe for success.

