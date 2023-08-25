Malky Mackay reveals timescale for Scott Allardice’s return to Ross County fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay reveals timescale for Scott Allardice’s return to Ross County fold

Midfielder Allardice has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the opening league match of the season against Celtic.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice is expected to be sidelined for at least another month with a knee injury.

Allardice has not played since the opening league match of the season on August 5, when he was forced off with a jarred knee after coming on as a substitute in the defeat to Celtic.

After joining from Caley Thistle in the summer, Allardice played all four games in the Staggies’ Viaplay Cup group section.

Although he will not require an operation, County manager Malky Mackay has confirmed it is likely to be later in September before Allardice is pushing to get back into contention.

Scott Allardice was forced off injured against Celtic. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “Scott Allardice is rehabilitating from his knee injury and will be a little longer term.

“He’s not going to need an operation, but he is certainly going to be longer-term – at least the next four to six weeks.”

Scott Allardice is among Staggies absentees

Allardice is among a number of absentees at present, although Mackay is hopeful of having Yan Dhanda (bruised hip) and Will Nightingale (thigh) available for the visit of Rangers this weekend.

Mackay added: “I’m hoping we can look and see if Yan Dhanda and Will Nightingale can be around about it on Saturday, while Ben Purrington is maybe another week.

Yan Dhanda limps off against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We have a couple of long-term absences as well. Ben Paton will be ready around December, and Ross Callachan has been a terrific asset to this football club is another one we have lost for a long period of time.

“He will hopefully be ready around the back end of January.

“That apart, we have had some niggles, bruises and knocks, which has meant I have not got too many sitting in the stand.”

Staggies hoping young players can make their case

Mackay is urging any player handed their opportunity to grasp the chance to impress in his side, given the intense competition for places when his squad is at full strength.

He added: “Two of the changes at Airdrie were enforced. Josh Sims and Victor Loturi took knocks, and had to come off the pitch at that point.

“We ended up with Jay Henderson and Dylan Smith on the pitch. All of a sudden, youngsters were getting chances.

Ross County winger Jay Henderson. Image: SNS

“The cross Dylan put in at the end was terrific. Jay had a couple of great crosses as well.

“Both of them are learning, and they are impacting. They are part of the group and they know that – they know they are not going to get a huge amount of game time right away.

“They have got to try and work their way in and around it.

“It’s a learning experience for our younger ones as well.”

