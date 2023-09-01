Ross County complete loan deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County complete loan deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High

Midfielder High has seven caps for Scotland's under-21s.

By Andy Skinner
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.
Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have completed a deadline day loan deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.

High is a former Scotland under-21 international, having earned seven caps after initially being called up by Scot Gemmill in August 2021.

Although he was born in Dewsbury on the outskirts of Huddersfield, the 22-year-old qualifies to represent the Scots through his grandmother.

High has been with English Championship outfit Huddersfield since the age of nine, but had loan spells with Concord Rangers and Shrewsbury Town early on in his career.

Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock.

The midfielder has made 50 appearances for Huddersfield since breaking into their first team in 2021.

He featured regularly in the side which reached the promotion play-off final against Nottingham Forest the following year.

High spent the first half of last season on loan with Rotherham United, where he made 15 appearances.

He returned to Kirklees Stadium in January, before playing nine games for Town prior to the end of the campaign.

High has found game time harder to come by this term with his only appearance coming as a half-time substitute in their 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough last month.

Although he is under contract at Huddersfield until 2025, High has now opted to join the Staggies on a temporary deal.

High on Staggies’ radar

High becomes Malky Mackay’s 10th summer addition at Victoria Park.

Mackay said: “I am delighted Scott has decided to join Ross County.

“At 22, he is a great age to join the club, and has experience playing in over 60 English Championship games.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We have been tracking him for some time, and are delighted to be able to secure a terrific young Scottish talent.”

High could feature for the Dingwall side when they make the trip to Kilmarnock in Premiership action on Saturday.

It is the Staggies’ final fixture before the forthcoming international break.

