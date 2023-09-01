Ross County complete loan deal for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High

Ross County have completed a deadline day loan deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.

High is a former Scotland under-21 international, having earned seven caps after initially being called up by Scot Gemmill in August 2021.

Although he was born in Dewsbury on the outskirts of Huddersfield, the 22-year-old qualifies to represent the Scots through his grandmother.

High has been with English Championship outfit Huddersfield since the age of nine, but had loan spells with Concord Rangers and Shrewsbury Town early on in his career.

The midfielder has made 50 appearances for Huddersfield since breaking into their first team in 2021.

He featured regularly in the side which reached the promotion play-off final against Nottingham Forest the following year.

High spent the first half of last season on loan with Rotherham United, where he made 15 appearances.

He returned to Kirklees Stadium in January, before playing nine games for Town prior to the end of the campaign.

High has found game time harder to come by this term with his only appearance coming as a half-time substitute in their 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough last month.

Although he is under contract at Huddersfield until 2025, High has now opted to join the Staggies on a temporary deal.

High on Staggies’ radar

High becomes Malky Mackay’s 10th summer addition at Victoria Park.

Mackay said: “I am delighted Scott has decided to join Ross County.

“At 22, he is a great age to join the club, and has experience playing in over 60 English Championship games.

“We have been tracking him for some time, and are delighted to be able to secure a terrific young Scottish talent.”

High could feature for the Dingwall side when they make the trip to Kilmarnock in Premiership action on Saturday.

It is the Staggies’ final fixture before the forthcoming international break.