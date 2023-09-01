Caley Thistle sign Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on two-year deal

Caley Thistle have signed Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on a two-year deal.

Ujdur has spent his entire career in Australia, most recently with Rockdale Ilinden.

The 24-year-old began his career in the Youth A-League with Canberra United and has also played in the National Premier League NSW with Northbridge, Sydney Olympic.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on a 2-year deal. Nikola who also holds a Croatian passport has passed the SFA Tribunal Panel requirements and we also have International Transfer Clearance from FIFA for… pic.twitter.com/7JvRtIJQP5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 1, 2023

Ujdur holds a Croatian passport and has passed the SFA Tribunal Panel requirements, with the club also having secured International Transfer Clearance from FIFA.

He remains in Australia at present, but will link up with the squad at the completion of his UK work visa application.

Ujdur told Caley Thistle’s club website: “I am delighted to be joining Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

“My goal aligns with everyone at the football club and that is to get this great club back to the Scottish Premiership as soon as possible.

“I am fully aware of some historic moments at this football club, most notably the 2015 Scottish Cup win. I can’t wait to start working with the Manager and my new team mates.”

Becomes Inverness’ second deadline day addition, following the loan capture of Livingston defender Morgan Boyes.

The double signing brings Billy Dodds’ total summer haul to eight new faces.