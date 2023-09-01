Caley Thistle sign Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on two-year deal

Ujdur, who holds a Croatian passport, will link up with Billy Dodds' squad following the completion of his UK work visa application.

By Andy Skinner
Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC
Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC

Caley Thistle have signed Australian defender Nikola Ujdur on a two-year deal.

Ujdur has spent his entire career in Australia, most recently with Rockdale Ilinden.

The 24-year-old began his career in the Youth A-League with Canberra United and has also played in the National Premier League NSW with Northbridge, Sydney Olympic.

Ujdur holds a Croatian passport and has passed the SFA Tribunal Panel requirements, with the club also having secured International Transfer Clearance from FIFA.

He remains in Australia at present, but will link up with the squad at the completion of his UK work visa application.

Ujdur told Caley Thistle’s club website: “I am delighted to be joining Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“My goal aligns with everyone at the football club and that is to get this great club back to the Scottish Premiership as soon as possible.

“I am fully  aware of some historic moments at this football club, most notably the 2015 Scottish Cup win. I can’t wait to start working with the Manager and my new team mates.”

Becomes Inverness’ second deadline day addition, following the loan capture of Livingston defender Morgan Boyes.

The double signing brings Billy Dodds’ total summer haul to eight new faces.

