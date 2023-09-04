Ross County fan view: Ross Laidlaw underlines his importance to the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Ross Laidlaw underlines his importance to the Staggies

Peter Mackay shares his thoughts on an important win for Ross County against an in-form Kilmarnock.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County celebrate their win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County celebrate their win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

It would have been more than understandable if the Ross County supporters weren’t feeling too confident ahead of a trip to Rugby Park.

After beating both the Old Firm sides coupled with the lasting memories of two bruising losses from the Ayrshire side last season, it seemed that Kilmarnock could be pushing their way into the top six this season.

This match up never promised to be pretty, and tactically Malky Mackay made a crucial switch to a 5-3-2, going man for man with the home side.

That change did make it a scrappy affair, however that suited the Staggies for the time being with what I believe was not only a height advantage but a technical advantage too.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay alongside Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes. Image: SNS

That proved to be true when Yan Dhanda delivered a perfect free-kick into the box for Simon Murray to send the small County contingent flying.

Following that high for Ross County fans, the game was steeped in controversy.

With a goal being chopped off for Killie and changed to a penalty, it is understandable why the home supporters were flummoxed with Kevin Clancy and his team.

I don’t think anyone in the stadium really knew what was going on at the time, which made it all the more nervy for the Staggies supporters – especially after Jordan White had just squandered a tap in that could have made it 2-0.

There has and will be plenty discussion around the refereeing decisions and the goal being ruled out.

However, Ross County have Ross Laidlaw to thank for making sure the team travelled north with all three points.

He has been such an important cog in Malky Mackay’s operations and genuinely seems to be improving year on year.

Not only did he wonderfully save Daniel Armstrong’s penalty, but during Kilmarnock’s late onslaught he was constantly pulling off world class saves to save the Staggies – resulting in a massively important and impressive three points.

