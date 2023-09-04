Ross County fan view: Ross Laidlaw underlines his importance to the Staggies

It would have been more than understandable if the Ross County supporters weren’t feeling too confident ahead of a trip to Rugby Park.

After beating both the Old Firm sides coupled with the lasting memories of two bruising losses from the Ayrshire side last season, it seemed that Kilmarnock could be pushing their way into the top six this season.

This match up never promised to be pretty, and tactically Malky Mackay made a crucial switch to a 5-3-2, going man for man with the home side.

That change did make it a scrappy affair, however that suited the Staggies for the time being with what I believe was not only a height advantage but a technical advantage too.

That proved to be true when Yan Dhanda delivered a perfect free-kick into the box for Simon Murray to send the small County contingent flying.

Following that high for Ross County fans, the game was steeped in controversy.

With a goal being chopped off for Killie and changed to a penalty, it is understandable why the home supporters were flummoxed with Kevin Clancy and his team.

I don’t think anyone in the stadium really knew what was going on at the time, which made it all the more nervy for the Staggies supporters – especially after Jordan White had just squandered a tap in that could have made it 2-0.

There has and will be plenty discussion around the refereeing decisions and the goal being ruled out.

However, Ross County have Ross Laidlaw to thank for making sure the team travelled north with all three points.

He has been such an important cog in Malky Mackay’s operations and genuinely seems to be improving year on year.

Not only did he wonderfully save Daniel Armstrong’s penalty, but during Kilmarnock’s late onslaught he was constantly pulling off world class saves to save the Staggies – resulting in a massively important and impressive three points.