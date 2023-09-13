Carl Tremarco feels Ross County youngsters can showcase credentials in North of Scotland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Carl Tremarco feels Ross County youngsters can showcase credentials in North of Scotland Cup

The Staggies face Golspie Sutherland in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday night.

By Andy Skinner
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth.

Carl Tremarco has urged Ross County’s under-18s to show they can mix it against senior opponents in the North of Scotland Cup.

County face Golspie Sutherland at King George V Park tonight, in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Staggies defeated Wick Academy 8-0 in the previous round, with the side boosted by a number of Malky Mackay’s first team squad who were in need of game time.

County are competing in the tournament for the first time since winning it in 2018, courtesy of a final victory over Caley Thistle.

Tremarco, who is now in charge of County’s under-18s, feels the experience will be fruitful for the club’s young players.

He said: “Even though it’s technically a first team fixture, it will predominantly be under-18s.

From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans).

“This type of fixture benefits them and gives them a taste of playing against men.

“I understand from a first team perspective the manager wants certain players to get games, so I’m still waiting to hear who can play.

“It can only benefit the under-18s.

“It’s good from a coach’s perspective, especially at academy level, as I will see there are certain boys who I would have no problem with stepping up, and maybe some that are not quite ready yet.

“That’s just the nature of football. Not everyone can make the first team level.

“It’s great we are back in it this year.”

Learning curve for young Staggies

Tremarco insists he will drive high standards from County’s youngsters against their North Caledonian League opponents.

Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson.

Tremarco added: “The boys are learning on the job.

“After the Wick game I told them: ‘just because you walked away with an 8-0 win, don’t think you are all really good.’

“I could see things that, had it been a full under-18s squad, we would have been punished for, and we can’t forget they had a man sent off after three minutes.

“There are always loads of things you can pick up on, with the positives and negatives you can take.

“You can’t keep telling people how good they are when there are actual negatives there.

“That’s part of coaching I suppose.”

First team players a strong influence

Among those who featured in County’s triumph at Harmsworth Park were Ben Purrington, Alex Samuel and Jay Henderson.

Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County winger Jay Henderson.

Tremarco is confident first team players will be a helpful influence on the side if they are involved again this time around.

He added: “It’s great for them to be involved with the first team boys, because at the end of the day they want to be where they are.

“I said that to the first team boys before the Wick game.

“I made out to them that they needed to put the effort in like the under-18s would. Every time they are involved with first team players, they give their all.

“Some boys might not want to be up at Wick on a Wednesday night at 8pm, I get that.

“But they owe it to the young boys to help them out, just like they have helped them out in friendlies to fill in numbers.

“To be fair they were brilliant, their effort and commitment was not an issue.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Conversation