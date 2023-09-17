Tourists left stranded on the Black Isle after campervan bursts into flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourists left stranded on the Black Isle after campervan bursts into flames

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the duo with their situation after being unable to leave until Monday for the trip back to England.

By Ross Hempseed
Campervan on fire in Cromarty, Black Isle.
The campervan was soon engulfed in flames. Image: GoFundMe.

Two women have been left stranded on the Black Isle after their campervan caught fire on Friday.

Ellie O’Brien and her friend travelled up from England, visiting the small Highland village of Cromarty when tragedy struck.

Having parked up next to the beach, close to the Royal Hotel, they had just exited the vehicle when Ms O’Brien’s friend screamed as the flames started spouting from the front cab.

Ms O’Brien explained what happened on a GoFundMe page, set up after the incident.

It read: “Running back, we got the dogs out and I jumped in the back to get the fire extinguisher.

‘A freak accident’

“When that was empty I jumped back in the back again to get the fire blanket out. Neither worked.

“The van was full of thick black smoke and we were very aware that it had 3/4 diesel in and a gas canister. So we moved to safety.”

After burning for an hour, the fire crews extinguished the flames while medics checked the two women for smoke inhalation.

Ms O’Brien says crews believe it was a “freak accident” due to the engine being off at the time.

She says they are grateful the incident didn’t happen while they were sleeping.

Marine Terrace in Cromarty where the incident took place.
Marine Terrace in Cromarty where the incident took place. Image: Google Maps.

However, without transport the two women and two dogs have been stranded on the Black Isle.

This is why the duo launched a GoFundMe to appeal for donations to help their situation made more complicated by their insurance company.

Ms O’Brien explained: “Helpfully the insurance last night told us to stay with the vehicle and they would cover hotel costs and get us home today.

“Today we have been told that the out-of-hours insurance is a different agency and our actual insurance will not. They advised that they would have returned us home last night instead but not the day after.

‘Not the worst-case scenario’

“Despite this, as a gesture of goodwill, they have agreed to get us home, but this won’t be till at least Monday.”

The duo are still 500 miles from home and the insurance will not cover any accommodation during their prolonged stay in the Highlands.

Ms O’Brien says she also lost most of her possessions, including her phone, laptop, house keys and car keys, and insurance will only cover the vehicle and not what was inside.

She added: “Everything can be replaced and I’m so grateful this is not the worst-case scenario.

“However, for anyone who does want to help and is in a position to in these trying times, this is the place to do it.”

They want to raise £400 to cover hotel and travel costs while up in Scotland.

