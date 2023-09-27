Ross County boss Malky Mackay criticises referee John Beaton following Viaplay Cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay criticises referee John Beaton following Viaplay Cup defeat

The Staggies missed out on a place in the semi-finals following a 2-1 home defeat against Aberdeen.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Ross County manager Malky Mackay admitted he was left frustrated by referee John Beaton following his side’s 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat by Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will play Hibernian in the last four of the competition following an action-packed Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall.

Graeme Shinnie’s cracking early volley put the Dons ahead and that setback was swiftly followed by a red card for County captain Jack Baldwin for a poorly-judged tackle on Duk.

Ester Sokler made it 2-0 late on before a Kyle Turner spot-kick offered slight hope for the hosts, but the Dons advanced to a Hampden semi-final against Hibs on the weekend of November 4/5.

However, a challenge by Ryan Duncan on County’s Josh Sims in the second half was still in Mackay’s mind after the final whistle.

He said: “I’m really disappointed. I think with the sending off then VAR would be looking at that one.

“I think with 10 minutes to go Aberdeen were trying to shore up at the back.

“I’m disappointed but really proud of the players.

“There seemed to be a lot of bookings and then a couple of bizarre ones after that.

“Josh is away to hospital with his leg split wide open – I don’t know why there is not a booking on Ryan Duncan with that. It’s really not good.  Josh Reid was also absolutely wiped out in a challenge.

“We are just looking for a bit of consistency and a little bit of dialogue.”

Ross County’s Josh Sims gets treatment after the challenge on Ryan Duncan.

Mackay praised his side for pushing Aberdeen all the way despite being reduced to 10 men so early on.

He said: “We still were playing between the lines. We whipped in a couple of great balls across the box.

“With five or 10 minutes to go, anything can happen. I am proud how the boys kept calm and kept playing.”

County, who are sitting seventh in Premiership, now turn their attention to the visit of Hearts on Saturday.

Mackay added: “I am really pleased with the group I’ve got and working with every day. There is a consistency to them.

“There’s a real sense of togetherness. I have to pay credit to the five subs who came on because they did very well.

“Our bench is stronger this year. People are competing for jerseys. If you want a jersey, you better be consistent.”

