Ben Purrington reflects on injury-hit 12 months following return to Ross County side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ben Purrington reflects on injury-hit 12 months following return to Ross County side

Left-back Purrington has been sidelined with ankle and toe injuries, but returned for last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Hearts.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Ben Purrington is determined to consign a nightmare year of injury woes to the past.

English left-back Purrington made his first Premiership start of the season in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Hearts.

It came nearly 12 months to the day since Purrington suffered an ankle injury in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

He had made a bright start to his Staggies career up until that point, having played in every game following his summer 2022 move from Charlton Athletic.

Although it was not initially expected to be a lengthy absence, Purrington ultimately missed the bulk of the remaining matches of last season, only returning for both legs of the Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle at the end of the campaign.

As he plotted a return to the Staggies’ line-up this term, Purrington suffered a broken toe during the Viaplay Cup group campaign which once again held him back.

After playing against the Jambos to make just his fifth appearance since his initial injury blow, the 27-year-old hopes he is finally back on track.

Ben Purrington in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Ankle injury turned out to be more serious than expected

Reflecting on the chain of events ahead of this weekend’s trip to Dundee, Purrington said: “It wasn’t meant to be too long an injury to be honest.

“I broke my ankle and thought it was going to be fine without an operation.

“It got a few months down the line and I found out I needed the operation, which set me back a few months.

“I got back for the play-offs, which was a lot longer than I wanted to be out for.

Ben Purrington in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I played all of pre-season and then I had a very minor break in my toe.

“It set me back three or four weeks, by which time people were doing well in the team and I had to fight my way back in.

“At that point I was just getting back fit, I had played three or four in a row and I felt good. All of a sudden it set me back again.

“There was a spell where I did think: ‘Is this going to get fully right?’

“Even up until a couple of months ago, I was thinking the mobility was not there, and I was still running in a certain way, but I feel good now.”

Difficult moments shortly after switch to Dingwall

Purrington arrived at Dingwall last summer with nearly 250 appearances in English football to his name.

Having experienced no major injury issues prior to the initial ankle setback, Purrington feels it was an untimely blow so soon after his switch to Scottish football.

He added: “It was tough. When you are away from people and you are not playing, you are coming in every day to go to the gym and you are not even out on the grass for a lot of it.

Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County’s match against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“I struggled for a long time, even getting back out running. The mobility of my ankle just never really quite got back to what it quite should have in the space of time we thought it would.

“It was through nobody’s fault – it was just a bit of a freak injury.

“You just want to be playing football. It’s what you are paid to do. It’s your job and your profession.

“You almost feel like you are watching the lads training every day – we weren’t in a great spot at the time last season either.

“You are not bringing anything to the group, although you are trying to do what you can off the pitch.

“Hopefully this year I can have a bit more of a steady run and try to play a few more games.”

Staggies aiming to bounce back against Dundee

Should he be selected for the trip to Dens Park this weekend, Purrington is aiming to help County bounce back from a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Purrington added: “It’s a game we look at to try and get something from.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

“We do that in any game, but when we look at Dundee who have just come up, it’s one we’ve got to be trying to capitalise on.

“We have had some tough games, we played Aberdeen twice and they are going to be up there come the end of the season.

“There have also been games against Hearts, Rangers and Celtic.

“We have had a tough start, with some good results against the likes of St Johnstone, but it’s a game we go into hoping to get something from.”

More from Ross County

Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Malky Mackay insists Jay Henderson is showing right application in efforts to break into…
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Premiership trip to Dundee rearranged for later this month
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS
Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay counting on improved Ross County cutting edge against Dundee
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Connor Randall has become first name on Ross County teamsheet in…
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS
Josh Reid facing six-week spell on Ross County sidelines with toe injury
Former Ross County and Aberdeen star Brian Irvine. Image: SNS Group
Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores the Dons' third goal past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Desire and determination clear for all to see from Aberdeen's stellar showing…
Ross county players
Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks

Conversation