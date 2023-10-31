Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road

The Staggies came from two goals behind to claim their third successive draw, which moves them up to ninth in the Premiership.

By Andy Skinner
Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Ross County staged a late fightback to claim their third away point in a week in a Halloween thriller against Hibernian.

A heavily-deflected effort from Elie Youan and an early second half effort from Jair Tavares looked to have the home side on course for the points at Easter Road.

Malky Mackay’s men mounted a late charge, pulling a goal back when Hibs substitute Allan Delferriere knocked into his own net with 15 minutes remaining.

Substitute Jordan White restored parity in stunning fashion just seven minutes later, with the result moving the Staggies up to ninth in the Premiership table.

Having been on the receiving end of a late fightback from Motherwell at the weekend, coming back to secure a point when all looked lost will be all the sweeter for the Dingwall men.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.

The Staggies’ line-up showed two changes from the side which suffered late agony to draw 3-3 with Motherwell on Saturday. Purrington replaced George Harmon at left back, while Yan Dhanda was left on the bench and replaced by Kyle Turner, with Mackay once again opting to pair Eamonn Brophy alongside Simon Murray up front.

The Staggies’ first meaningful glimpse of goal came through a well-worked move on 15 minutes in which Murray teed up Scott Allardice following Connor Randall’s knock-down, with the midfielder well off target with his effort from distance.

County looked to squeeze Hibs in their efforts to play the ball out from the back, which led to increasing grumbles from the home support.

Youan once again caused problems on 22 minutes however, when he got in behind the Staggies’ rearguard before pulling back for Jair Tavares, whose effort was blocked into the grasp of Ross Laidlaw.

James Brown in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

County spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock three minutes later when Turner squared for Murray, who quickly slipped in Brown who had showed good movement, but the Irishman’s effort brushed the outside of the post.

Hibs began to up the pressure as half-time approached, with Adam Le Fondre striking wide from the edge of the box.

The Staggies were defending resolutely to limit the danger coming Laidlaw’s way however, which made the unfortunate nature of Hibs’ breakthrough all the more frustrating just three minutes before the interval.

Youan was making little progress towards the Staggies’ goal 25 yards out, before he took aim with a speculative effort which did not appear to be travelling on target, before a wicked deflection off Purrington wrongfooted Laidlaw.

It was an untimely breakthrough as far as the Staggies were concerned, which put the onus on them to make a strong start to the second half.

They were left with a mountain to climb on 54 minutes when Lewis Stevenson played a ball down the left channel which Brown was unable to cut out, releasing Tavares to steady himself before rifling high past Laidlaw from just inside the area.

Jair Tavares celebrates scoring for Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

There was briefly hope for the Staggies when the goal was pulled back for a VAR review for possible offside, however referee Grant Irvine received the instruction to award it.

That left County needing a quick lifeline in order to salvage hope of mounting a comeback, with Turner sending a free-kick straight into the wall from a wide position shortly after the goal.

Dhanda was brought on to the action just after the hour mark in place of Turner, with his introduction proving crucial in their route back into the game.

Alex Samuel, Jordan White and George Harmon all followed him on with 20 minutes remaining, as Mackay looked to mount a late flurry of pressure on the home side.

Murray got on the end of a Dhanda free-kick on 74 minutes, but he was unable to direct his header goalwards.

Dhanda did supply the goal which got County back into the game on 75 minutes with his deep cross knocked into his own net by Hibs substitute Allan Delferriere after being missed by goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott.

The Staggies restored parity seven minutes later when Murray teed up White to send a rasping effort past Wollacott on the turn, which sent the Staggies fans into raptures.

Jordan White celebrates in front of the Ross County fans after levelling at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

County pushed for more, with Ryan Leak and Will Nightingale both denied by Wollacott in their efforts to find a winner.

Player Ratings

HIBERNIAN (4-4-2): Wollacott 6 Miller 7, Fish 6, Bushiri 6 (Hanlon 64), Stevenson 6; Youan 7, Jeggo 7 (Delferriere 68), Levitt 6, Tavares 7; Le Fondre 6, Vente 6 (Boyle 64).

Subs not used: Marshall, Newell, Obita, Campbell, Whittaker, Landers.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Brown 7, Baldwin 6, Leak 6, Purrington 6 (Harmon 72); Randall 6 (Samuel 72), Allardice 8, Loturi 7; Turner 7 (Dhanda 63); Brophy 6 (White 72), Murray 7 (Nightingale 86).

Subs not used: Munro, Sheaf, High, Smith.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 15,300

Star Man: Scott Allardice

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay on the sidelines at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay says Ross County will be ready to finish 1,000-mile week strong
Motherwell's Max Ross scores to make it 3-3 against Ross County.
Ross County fan view: Staggies have defensive errors to blame for not securing comfortable…
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy lets fly to give Ross County the lead at Motherwell. Images: Craig Hoy/SNS Group
Eamonn Brophy sets sights on Hibs after Ross County 'throw away' lead to draw…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay looks dejected at full-time. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay rues Ross County's collapse after 3-1 lead ends in 3-3 draw at…
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets
Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross…

Conversation