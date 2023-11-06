Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Laidlaw's man of the match performance kept the scoreline down as the 10-man Staggies went down 3-0 against Brendan Rodgers' men.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

Ross Laidlaw was left frustrated at reaping no reward for one of his most all-action goalkeeping displays against Celtic on Saturday.

In a match which saw Staggies rightback James Brown sent off after 11 minutes, the Hoops went on to run out comfortable 3-0 winners at Victoria Park.

David Turnbull netted the opener deep into first-half stoppage time, with Luis Palma and James Forrest adding further strikes late on.

The scoreline could have been far more severe had it not been for Laidlaw’s best efforts, with Brendan Rodgers’ side producing 39 shots, of which 16 were on target.

Laidlaw had no qualms about being in the thick of the action, but took little satisfaction from his man of the match display given the Staggies had no points to show for it.

He said: “I think that was one of the busiest games I have had. As a goalkeeper you don’t mind it when you are making saves.

Ross Laidlaw makes a point-blank save to deny Celtic’s Paulo Bernardo. Image: Shutterstock.

“Sometimes it’s easier. We had a couple of games last week and I didn’t make any saves, and let in a few goals.

“It’s just the way football goes sometimes. You have always got to be ready to make saves.

“I was there a few times on Saturday, and it was just unfortunate I couldn’t get to the ones that went in.

“I made a lot of saves, but when you lose 3-0 it’s still disappointing in that respect.

“It could have been a lot more, but we’ve got to try and take the positives out of the game.

“We showed a good shape out of possession, and the manager said we would need that.”

Baldwin lost tooth in Staggies’ defensive effort

Such was County’s defensive effort, skipper Jack Baldwin lost part of his tooth after standing firm in the wall to block Luis Palma’s free-kick.

Laidlaw felt that epitomised the resistance his side showed when under the cosh for large spells.

He added: “I think he lost a bit of his tooth. I don’t know if it was one or two, but there was definitely a tooth in his hands.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin lost part of his tooth in blocking a free-kick from Celtic’s Luis Palma. Image: SNS

“Boys were putting their bodies on the line all day, and that’s what it needed.

“They were saying they shouldn’t have stopped play, but we were trying to explain that he lost a tooth.

“It will be a trip to the dentist this week, I think.”

County preparing for Saints test

County remain 10th in the Premiership table, on a weekend in which the majority of sides were not in league action due to the Viaplay Cup semi-finals taking place at Hampden Park.

The Dingwall outfit are next in action on Saturday, when they make the trip to face a bottom-placed St Johnstone side who are only three points adrift of them.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Laidlaw is determined to bounce back in a game of high significance.

The 31-year-old added: “We have a big game coming up next week, and I think that’s most important.

“It has been busy. It was just good to get a home game. We’ve been down the road, and the manager has touched on the fact we have done 1,000 miles in the last three away games.

“There were some right good performances as well.

“We know we are away next week but we’ve got a few days off. We’ve been in quite a lot in the last few weeks with all these games.

“It’s good just to get a couple days off and recharge the batteries, to get ready for a huge game next week.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hails character of 10-man Ross County in defeat to Celtic
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Jordan White celebrates netting against Celtic in 2021. Image: SNS
Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County's most memorable tussles with Celtic
Malky Mackay acknowledges Ross County's fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players will run hard to match fans' commitment
Jordan White celebrates with Will Nightingale after scoring against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County have underlined goalscoring threat
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road
Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs

Conversation