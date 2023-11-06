Ross Laidlaw says stellar goalkeeping display came as no consolation in Ross County’s defeat to Celtic

Ross Laidlaw was left frustrated at reaping no reward for one of his most all-action goalkeeping displays against Celtic on Saturday.

In a match which saw Staggies rightback James Brown sent off after 11 minutes, the Hoops went on to run out comfortable 3-0 winners at Victoria Park.

David Turnbull netted the opener deep into first-half stoppage time, with Luis Palma and James Forrest adding further strikes late on.

The scoreline could have been far more severe had it not been for Laidlaw’s best efforts, with Brendan Rodgers’ side producing 39 shots, of which 16 were on target.

Laidlaw had no qualms about being in the thick of the action, but took little satisfaction from his man of the match display given the Staggies had no points to show for it.

He said: “I think that was one of the busiest games I have had. As a goalkeeper you don’t mind it when you are making saves.

“Sometimes it’s easier. We had a couple of games last week and I didn’t make any saves, and let in a few goals.

“It’s just the way football goes sometimes. You have always got to be ready to make saves.

“I was there a few times on Saturday, and it was just unfortunate I couldn’t get to the ones that went in.

“I made a lot of saves, but when you lose 3-0 it’s still disappointing in that respect.

“It could have been a lot more, but we’ve got to try and take the positives out of the game.

“We showed a good shape out of possession, and the manager said we would need that.”

Baldwin lost tooth in Staggies’ defensive effort

Such was County’s defensive effort, skipper Jack Baldwin lost part of his tooth after standing firm in the wall to block Luis Palma’s free-kick.

Laidlaw felt that epitomised the resistance his side showed when under the cosh for large spells.

He added: “I think he lost a bit of his tooth. I don’t know if it was one or two, but there was definitely a tooth in his hands.

“Boys were putting their bodies on the line all day, and that’s what it needed.

“They were saying they shouldn’t have stopped play, but we were trying to explain that he lost a tooth.

“It will be a trip to the dentist this week, I think.”

County preparing for Saints test

County remain 10th in the Premiership table, on a weekend in which the majority of sides were not in league action due to the Viaplay Cup semi-finals taking place at Hampden Park.

The Dingwall outfit are next in action on Saturday, when they make the trip to face a bottom-placed St Johnstone side who are only three points adrift of them.

Laidlaw is determined to bounce back in a game of high significance.

The 31-year-old added: “We have a big game coming up next week, and I think that’s most important.

“It has been busy. It was just good to get a home game. We’ve been down the road, and the manager has touched on the fact we have done 1,000 miles in the last three away games.

“There were some right good performances as well.

“We know we are away next week but we’ve got a few days off. We’ve been in quite a lot in the last few weeks with all these games.

“It’s good just to get a couple days off and recharge the batteries, to get ready for a huge game next week.”