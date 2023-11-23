Roy MacGregor says door was always open for Derek Adams’ return to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Roy MacGregor says door was always open for Derek Adams’ return to Ross County

Adams is back for a third spell at Victoria Park, after being named as Malky Mackay's successor earlier this week.

By Andy Skinner
CR0045895 The new Ross County manager press conference. Ross County Football Club announce the appointment of new manager, Derek Adams. 48-year-old ex-Aberdeen player replaces Malky Mackay in charge of County. Ross County boss Derek Adams, with chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
CR0045895 The new Ross County manager press conference. Ross County Football Club announce the appointment of new manager, Derek Adams. 48-year-old ex-Aberdeen player replaces Malky Mackay in charge of County. Ross County boss Derek Adams, with chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Roy MacGregor insists he always saw a pathway for Derek Adams to return as Ross County manager.

Adams was earlier this week appointed as Staggies boss for a third time, replacing Malky Mackay at Victoria Park.

Although Adams led County to the Scottish Cup final during his first stint in charge, before guiding the Staggies to promotion to the top-flight second time around, he was ultimately sacked by Staggies chairman MacGregor in 2014.

In the nine years that have passed since, Adams has racked up a wealth of experience in English football with Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City and two spells with Morecambe.

MacGregor insists the door was always left open for Adams to find a way back to Dingwall.

Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

MacGregor said: “We’ve kept in touch, mostly, over those years. He has been a really keen supporter of Ross County.

“He has had a house here for nine years that he didn’t sell or rent.

“It was always going to be a journey he would make. It was just a case of the timing of the journey and when suited him.

“Morecambe, to be fair, were really good with us. They did not want to lose him.

“He has over-achieved with them in what he’s done. If you look at some of the players he has had, Yann Songo’o has gone to five clubs with him.

“He’s got something there that players want to play for him.

“If we can get a bit of that back in Dingwall, that will be great for us.”

‘I think that fire is still there’

Adams was only 32 when he first became County boss in 2007, and briefly left for a role as assistant to Colin Calderwood at Hibernian between his first two spells at Dingwall.

Although the 48-year-old claims to have mellowed with experience, MacGregor believes he will still carry a fire in his belly.

Derek Adams with his League Two final medal at Wembley.<br />Image: Shutterstock.

MacGregor added: “I think when you get older you get mellow and grey. But I think that fire is still there.

“It may not be as sharp as it was, but when it comes to keeping the directors on their toes, the fans on their toes and the press on their toes – and the referees – it will be there for him.

“We’re delighted to have him back and delighted that Morecambe were so gracious in allowing that to happen.”

Adams’ reign will begin on Saturday, when Kilmarnock make the trip north on Premiership duty.

The Staggies are second bottom in the table after 12 games of the campaign.

After surviving through a thrilling Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle last season, MacGregor is eager to avoid further drama this time around.

He added: “This league has changed quite dramatically over the time we’ve been in it.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We had some financial turmoil, some organisational turmoil, but it has settled down.

“It is a really good league, a competitive league, where the European dimension going down to Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen has been really good for football.

“But it has become more difficult for the community clubs.

“None of the seven want to fall out of this league because, you can see from the teams that have fallen out, it is not easy to get back into.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t fall out and we punch above our weight anyway.

“We need to make sure we keep punching with both fists and make sure we don’t get into the same trouble as last year.”

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay grateful to have had the 'honour' of managing Ross County
New Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New manager Derek Adams outlines his vision for Ross County
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor explains why Derek Adams was the right man to replace Malky Mackay as the manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Third-time move for Derek Adams was first for Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor
Former Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Duncan Shearer: New Ross County boss Derek Adams is testing the 'don't go back'…
Derek Adams is once more the manager of Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
New boss Derek Adams targets European chase for Ross County
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson, left, new boss Derek Adams, centre, and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Ross County.
Ross County confirm return of Derek Adams for third spell as manager
Derek Adams after leading Morcambe into League One after a play-off final win at Wembley. Image: Shutterstock.
Former player Martin Scott tips Derek Adams to lift Ross County in Premiership
Derek Adams, pictured at the Global Energy Stadium in 2013. Image: SNS Group
Derek Adams' Ross County return to be confirmed on Monday night
Derek Adams with the silverware at Wembley after taking Morecambe into League One via the play-off final against Newport County. Image: Shutterstock.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams linked with Ross County return
Ross County's Don Cowie.
Michael Fraser backs Don Cowie to use spell as Ross County interim boss to…

Conversation