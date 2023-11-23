Roy MacGregor says door was always open for Derek Adams’ return to Ross County

Roy MacGregor insists he always saw a pathway for Derek Adams to return as Ross County manager.

Adams was earlier this week appointed as Staggies boss for a third time, replacing Malky Mackay at Victoria Park.

Although Adams led County to the Scottish Cup final during his first stint in charge, before guiding the Staggies to promotion to the top-flight second time around, he was ultimately sacked by Staggies chairman MacGregor in 2014.

In the nine years that have passed since, Adams has racked up a wealth of experience in English football with Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City and two spells with Morecambe.

MacGregor insists the door was always left open for Adams to find a way back to Dingwall.

MacGregor said: “We’ve kept in touch, mostly, over those years. He has been a really keen supporter of Ross County.

“He has had a house here for nine years that he didn’t sell or rent.

“It was always going to be a journey he would make. It was just a case of the timing of the journey and when suited him.

“Morecambe, to be fair, were really good with us. They did not want to lose him.

“He has over-achieved with them in what he’s done. If you look at some of the players he has had, Yann Songo’o has gone to five clubs with him.

“He’s got something there that players want to play for him.

“If we can get a bit of that back in Dingwall, that will be great for us.”

‘I think that fire is still there’

Adams was only 32 when he first became County boss in 2007, and briefly left for a role as assistant to Colin Calderwood at Hibernian between his first two spells at Dingwall.

Although the 48-year-old claims to have mellowed with experience, MacGregor believes he will still carry a fire in his belly.

MacGregor added: “I think when you get older you get mellow and grey. But I think that fire is still there.

“It may not be as sharp as it was, but when it comes to keeping the directors on their toes, the fans on their toes and the press on their toes – and the referees – it will be there for him.

“We’re delighted to have him back and delighted that Morecambe were so gracious in allowing that to happen.”

Adams’ reign will begin on Saturday, when Kilmarnock make the trip north on Premiership duty.

The Staggies are second bottom in the table after 12 games of the campaign.

After surviving through a thrilling Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle last season, MacGregor is eager to avoid further drama this time around.

He added: “This league has changed quite dramatically over the time we’ve been in it.

“We had some financial turmoil, some organisational turmoil, but it has settled down.

“It is a really good league, a competitive league, where the European dimension going down to Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen has been really good for football.

“But it has become more difficult for the community clubs.

“None of the seven want to fall out of this league because, you can see from the teams that have fallen out, it is not easy to get back into.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t fall out and we punch above our weight anyway.

“We need to make sure we keep punching with both fists and make sure we don’t get into the same trouble as last year.”