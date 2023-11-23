Derek Adams created environment for Morecambe to thrive, says Dale Pryde-MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams created environment for Morecambe to thrive, says Dale Pryde-MacDonald

Pryde-MacDonald worked closely with Adams in his previous role as head of communications at the Shrimpers.

By Andy Skinner
Derek Adams with the silverware at Wembley after taking Morecambe into League One via the play-off final against Newport County. Image: Shutterstock.

Derek Adams’ lasting legacy at Morecambe is an environment which allows people to thrive – according to Dale Pryde-MacDonald.

Adams is back at Ross County for a third spell as manager, after being appointed as Malky Mackay’s successor at Victoria Park earlier this week.

The 48-year-old had been in his second spell as Morecambe boss, having guided them to the third-tier of English football for the first time in their history in his initial stint.

Although the Shrimpers were relegated to League Two last term, a promising start to the new campaign sees them just two points adrift of the play-offs, and a further four behind the automatic promotion spots.

Pryde-MacDonald, who is originally from Brora, spent the last nine months as Morecambe’s head of communications where he worked closely with Adams, having previously occupied the same role with the Staggies.

He believes one of Adams’ key strengths was his ability to unite all players and staff at the club behind his push for success.

Pryde-MacDonald, who was recently appointed as general manager at Greenock Morton, said: “Derek is one of the best managers I have worked with.

“When I was at Morecambe with Derek, he was good at creating the right environment. He had everyone onside and everyone behind him.

“For me stepping into the building, with the first job I had in England, he very much made me feel welcome and part of it from day one.

“There was probably the Scottish angle to that as well, as we were the only two Scots among the staff.

“Derek was very much aware of looking after me, and he did so brilliantly. We had some really enjoyable moments in that period that I worked with him.

“In terms of his organisation and his communication, he just creates the right environment for people to thrive.”

Morecambe fans sorry to see Adams leave

Pryde-MacDonald sensed Morecambe’s supporters were sorry to see Adams move on earlier this week, given the impact he had in the 167 games he took charge of across two spells at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

He added: “From what I could see, everyone was gutted at Morecambe. It was probably a symbol of how successful he was and what he achieved.

Derek Adams jumps on the back of the Morecambe players celebrating their play-off win.

“He shows that passion for the club he is working for.

“When you look at what he had to work with, against what he delivered, he took the club to League One for the first time in their history.

“When they came down last summer, he rebuilt the squad from top to bottom. Not all managers can do that, and there’s an even smaller pool of managers that can do that as successfully as Derek did.”

Structure in place for success at Staggies

Although nine years have passed since his last spell at County, Adams will find no shortage of familiar faces at Victoria Park.

Chairman Roy MacGregor remains at the club, while his former assistant boss Steven Ferguson is now in place as chief executive.

Although much has changed at the club since 2014, Pryde-MacDonald feels a strong structure is in place for Adams to showcase his learnings from his stint in English football.

Pryde-MacDonald added: “At Ross County now they’ve got what I would call football utopia, in terms of Roy MacGregor the chairman, Steven Ferguson as chief executive and Derek as manager.

“They are three of the biggest people that have influenced my career.

Dale Pryde-MacDonald, councillor Margaret Patterson and chief executive Steven Ferguson at a Ross County Foundation event in 2022.

“They all know each other inside out, and have previously brought success to the club.

“The previous relationships are so important, and the success that has been achieved there before with those people in position.

“Derek is now going to a very different Ross County, which I think will enable everyone to thrive even more.

“When Derek was last at Ross County he was still trying to get acclimatised with the Premiership.

“Everyone in life learns from the different experiences they go through. Derek has had a lot of success in that time.

“He has been promoted twice since he left Ross County, and has worked with a lot of players and staff.

“Like anyone when they move on to a different job or challenge, they learn so much.

“I think a lot of his principles will be the same as they were, but I think there will be different bits to Derek as well.

Derek Adams (centre) unveiled as Ross County manager, alongside chief executive Steven Ferguson and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Before I went down to work with him at Morecambe, a few people had given me a steer on what Derek was like and what his expectation was of staff. I don’t think that will change.

“I think some of his ideologies will probably change, like they would for anyone that has gone through different experiences.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge and experience he comes back to Ross County with.”

