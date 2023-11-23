Derek Adams created environment for Morecambe to thrive, says Dale Pryde-MacDonald

Derek Adams’ lasting legacy at Morecambe is an environment which allows people to thrive – according to Dale Pryde-MacDonald.

Adams is back at Ross County for a third spell as manager, after being appointed as Malky Mackay’s successor at Victoria Park earlier this week.

The 48-year-old had been in his second spell as Morecambe boss, having guided them to the third-tier of English football for the first time in their history in his initial stint.

Although the Shrimpers were relegated to League Two last term, a promising start to the new campaign sees them just two points adrift of the play-offs, and a further four behind the automatic promotion spots.

Pryde-MacDonald, who is originally from Brora, spent the last nine months as Morecambe’s head of communications where he worked closely with Adams, having previously occupied the same role with the Staggies.

He believes one of Adams’ key strengths was his ability to unite all players and staff at the club behind his push for success.

Pryde-MacDonald, who was recently appointed as general manager at Greenock Morton, said: “Derek is one of the best managers I have worked with.

“When I was at Morecambe with Derek, he was good at creating the right environment. He had everyone onside and everyone behind him.

“For me stepping into the building, with the first job I had in England, he very much made me feel welcome and part of it from day one.

“There was probably the Scottish angle to that as well, as we were the only two Scots among the staff.

“Derek was very much aware of looking after me, and he did so brilliantly. We had some really enjoyable moments in that period that I worked with him.

“In terms of his organisation and his communication, he just creates the right environment for people to thrive.”

Morecambe fans sorry to see Adams leave

Pryde-MacDonald sensed Morecambe’s supporters were sorry to see Adams move on earlier this week, given the impact he had in the 167 games he took charge of across two spells at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

He added: “From what I could see, everyone was gutted at Morecambe. It was probably a symbol of how successful he was and what he achieved.

“He shows that passion for the club he is working for.

“When you look at what he had to work with, against what he delivered, he took the club to League One for the first time in their history.

“When they came down last summer, he rebuilt the squad from top to bottom. Not all managers can do that, and there’s an even smaller pool of managers that can do that as successfully as Derek did.”

Structure in place for success at Staggies

Although nine years have passed since his last spell at County, Adams will find no shortage of familiar faces at Victoria Park.

Chairman Roy MacGregor remains at the club, while his former assistant boss Steven Ferguson is now in place as chief executive.

Although much has changed at the club since 2014, Pryde-MacDonald feels a strong structure is in place for Adams to showcase his learnings from his stint in English football.

Pryde-MacDonald added: “At Ross County now they’ve got what I would call football utopia, in terms of Roy MacGregor the chairman, Steven Ferguson as chief executive and Derek as manager.

“They are three of the biggest people that have influenced my career.

“They all know each other inside out, and have previously brought success to the club.

“The previous relationships are so important, and the success that has been achieved there before with those people in position.

“Derek is now going to a very different Ross County, which I think will enable everyone to thrive even more.

“When Derek was last at Ross County he was still trying to get acclimatised with the Premiership.

“Everyone in life learns from the different experiences they go through. Derek has had a lot of success in that time.

“He has been promoted twice since he left Ross County, and has worked with a lot of players and staff.

“Like anyone when they move on to a different job or challenge, they learn so much.

“I think a lot of his principles will be the same as they were, but I think there will be different bits to Derek as well.

“Before I went down to work with him at Morecambe, a few people had given me a steer on what Derek was like and what his expectation was of staff. I don’t think that will change.

“I think some of his ideologies will probably change, like they would for anyone that has gone through different experiences.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge and experience he comes back to Ross County with.”