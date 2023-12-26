Ross County boss Derek Adams eager to cause Rangers problems at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Derek Adams eager to cause Rangers problems at Ibrox

The Staggies return to Premiership action on Wednesday, with a trip to Glasgow to face the second-placed Gers.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams will send his Ross County side to Ibrox intent on causing Rangers problems when the sides meet on Wednesday night.

County face a difficult return to action against the second-placed Gers, in what will be their first match in 10 days following the postponement of Saturday’s game against Hibernian.

Although Adams is now in his third spell with the Staggies he has never previously managed a game at Ibrox, with the Gers having been in the lower leagues when County first achieved top-flight promotion in 2012.

With Rangers undefeated since Philippe Clement took charge in October, Adams is mindful of the threat posed by the Glasgow side.

Ross County boss Derek Adams,
Ross County boss Derek Adams, Image: SNS

The fixture will be the Gers’ final match before Saturday’s Old Firm derby against Celtic, and Adams is eager for his side to put their stamp on the game.

He said: “You have to deal with the threat they have and look at the way they play.

“But also, on the flipside when we have possession of the ball, can we get enough good players on the pitch to take control of the ball, create openings, run it forward, and not leave too much space behind?

“When we’re attacking we’re defending at the same time because of the quality that Rangers have.

“But we certainly have players in the team who will want to play in the big occasion and this game is one of the biggest they will come up against this season.

“I think I’m correct in saying they have gone 16 games unbeaten since the new manager went in.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re looking at going there to try and cause Rangers some problems.

“They have come off a game against Motherwell. They have had a difficult schedule and they have to look forward to the game against Celtic.

“But from our point of view we’ve got to use the freshness we have in the squad going into this game.”

Anfield inspiration as Staggies look to spring surprise

Among Adams’ most memorable moments in a nine-year spell in English football came in 2017, when his then League Two Plymouth Argyle side held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in an FA Cup tie at Anfield.

With Premiership points on the line, Adams feels the challenge facing the 10th-placed Staggies this time around will be a different one.

Derek Adams during Plymouth Argyle’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool in 2017. Image: PA

He added: “It was a wee bit different, because we did go to Liverpool and quite literally parked the bus that day and didn’t allow any space.

“We took them back to Home Park and we got another sell-out, so that was more about the cup game.

“On this game, everyone has us beaten to start with – that’s just the nature of the game you go into.

“Any result we get is a surprise, so that allows us to go and play with a bit more freedom – but freedom meaning that when we’ve got the ball, to see how many opportunities we can get on the opposition.

“That’s what we’ve got to try and do.”

Nightingale talks planned

County have defenders Will Nightingale and Dylan Smith unavailable through injury, along with midfielder Ross Callachan.

Nightingale’s loan deal from AFC Wimbledon is due to expire next month, with the Englishman having made 17 appearances so far this term.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Adams says further discussions are still to be had in determining the 28-year-old’s future.

The Staggies boss said: “It is only until January, and I’m getting clarity from the club on when the date is.

“We are thinking the deal over between ourselves and Wimbledon, to see if there is room to get a compromise for longer than that.

“We’ve got to speak to the player and then make a decision if it’s viable to go forward. We are doing that at this moment in time.”

More from Ross County

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Steven Ferguson says Ross County did all they could to ensure early postponement of…
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS
Ross County match against Hibernian postponed; Cove Rangers appeal for volunteers to clear pitch…
Ross County's Kyle Turner, left, and Hibs' Lewis Stevenson during the 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October.
Ross County's Kyle Turner admits 'mixed reaction' to comments made by Derek Adams
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams tips team to become more ruthless
Ross County boss Derek Adams,
Ross County boss Derek Adams in favour of an expanded Scottish Premiership
Dundee supporters' pitch invasion after the Ross County game
Ross County safety chief on why they CAN'T stop pitch invasions like Dundee fans'…
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County's Derek Adams says sorry to players after outburst
Dundee celebrate their late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Derek Adams' scathing assessement hints at big changes in January
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says manner of Dundee defeat can act as motivation for Ross County

Conversation