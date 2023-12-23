Ross County match against Hibernian postponed; inspection at Cove Rangers, and five further Highland League matches called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County match against Hibernian postponed; inspection at Cove Rangers, and five further Highland League matches called off

Victoria Park was subject to a pitch inspection at 10am on Saturday morning.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS

Ross County’s Premiership fixture against Hibernian has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Staggies had been due to face the Edinburgh outfit in their final fixture before Christmas, however the Victoria Park surface did not pass a 10am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

It is the fourth time this season County have faced a Saturday morning call-off, with the Staggies still to play their rearranged fixture away to Livingston from earlier this month.

Derek Adams’ side will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Cove Rangers’ League One match against Edinburgh City is subject to an 11am pitch inspection, with the Aberdeen club appealing for volunteers to help clear snow off the Balmoral Stadium surface.

Five further Highland League matches have also been called off.

Buckie Thistle’s match against Fraserburgh has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Formartine United against Lossiemouth, Keith’s match against Turriff United and Huntly’s home game against Strathspey Thistle have also fallen foul of the weather.

Inverurie Locos’ match against Forres Mechanics has also been postponed after Harlaw Park failed a pitch inspection.

It follows the postponement of Brora Rangers’ game against Brechin City on Friday night.

More from Ross County

Ross County's Kyle Turner, left, and Hibs' Lewis Stevenson during the 2-2 draw at Easter Road in October.
Ross County's Kyle Turner admits 'mixed reaction' to comments made by Derek Adams
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams tips team to become more ruthless
Ross County boss Derek Adams,
Ross County boss Derek Adams in favour of an expanded Scottish Premiership
Dundee supporters' pitch invasion after the Ross County game
Ross County safety chief on why they CAN'T stop pitch invasions like Dundee fans'…
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County's Derek Adams says sorry to players after outburst
Dundee celebrate their late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Derek Adams' scathing assessement hints at big changes in January
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says manner of Dundee defeat can act as motivation for Ross County
Ross County's Simon Murray pushes over a Dundee fan during Saturday's clash at Victoria Park.
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Ross County manager Derek Adams during his side's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
Derek Adams offers brutal assessment of Scottish football standard following Ross County's last-gasp defeat…

Conversation