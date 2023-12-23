Ross County match against Hibernian postponed; inspection at Cove Rangers, and five further Highland League matches called off

Ross County’s Premiership fixture against Hibernian has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Staggies had been due to face the Edinburgh outfit in their final fixture before Christmas, however the Victoria Park surface did not pass a 10am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

❌ GAME OFF 🏆 cinch Premiership ⚽️ @RossCounty v @HibernianFC ▪️Postponed – waterlogged pitch — spflnews (@spflnews) December 23, 2023

It is the fourth time this season County have faced a Saturday morning call-off, with the Staggies still to play their rearranged fixture away to Livingston from earlier this month.

Derek Adams’ side will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Cove Rangers’ League One match against Edinburgh City is subject to an 11am pitch inspection, with the Aberdeen club appealing for volunteers to help clear snow off the Balmoral Stadium surface.

❗️We are looking for volunteers to help clear the snow off the pitch ahead of this afternoon’s match against Edinburgh City. If you can make it along this morning, please bring a snow shovel! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/5p6u7n4iKs — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 23, 2023

Five further Highland League matches have also been called off.

Buckie Thistle’s match against Fraserburgh has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

❌️❌️❌️ MATCH OFF ❌️❌️❌️ Today's @LeagueHighland match between @BuckieThistle and @FraserburghFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. pic.twitter.com/U4zU4CAena — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) December 23, 2023

Formartine United against Lossiemouth, Keith’s match against Turriff United and Huntly’s home game against Strathspey Thistle have also fallen foul of the weather.

Inverurie Locos’ match against Forres Mechanics has also been postponed after Harlaw Park failed a pitch inspection.

It follows the postponement of Brora Rangers’ game against Brechin City on Friday night.