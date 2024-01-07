Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg go-karts in Inverness

Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg sampled one of the most thrilling driving experiences Inverness has to offer at the weekend.

And no, it wasn’t a trip up the A9.

The famous YouTuber was in the Highlands for a stag do and spent part of the trip on the track at Inverness Kart Raceway.

Inverness Kart Raceway wrote on Facebook on January 5: “Today we had our first Stag group of 2024.

“We had a delightful group on track today and they were joined by a special guest, Joe Sugg!”

It’s unclear what position Joe came in at, but we can only assume it was a competitive day out.

Joe Sugg started on YouTube, ended up in the Beano

Mr Sugg first came onto many people’s radars when he finished in second place on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

His dance partner, Australian Dianne Buswell, later became his partner off the dance floor.

Joe Sugg first made a name for himself on YouTube, where his prank and vlog videos garnered an audience of millions strong.

He has more than three million subscribers on his channel “ThatcherJoeVlogs“, and on Instagram he has more than six million followers.

The television personality has since gone on to appear in an animated Doctor Who series, BBC’s the Syndicated and the Beano.

To celebrate the seven decades since the menace first appeared in the comic on March 17, 1951, the TV star guest edited a special limited-edition Beano to kick start a year of celebratory festivities.

The 48-page bumper issue immortalised Mr Sugg as a Beanotown character with his own strip.