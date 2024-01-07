Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg go-karts in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg go-karts in Inverness

The famous YouTuber raced around the track at the Inverness Kart Raceway.

By Bailey Moreton
The famous YouTuber - who has 6.5million Instagram followers - took to the racetrack in Inverness. Image: Facebook/Inverness Kart Raceway
The famous YouTuber - who has 6.5million Instagram followers - took to the racetrack in Inverness. Image: Facebook/Inverness Kart Raceway

Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg sampled one of the most thrilling driving experiences Inverness has to offer at the weekend.

And no, it wasn’t a trip up the A9.

The famous YouTuber was in the Highlands for a stag do and spent part of the trip on  the track at Inverness Kart Raceway.

Inverness Kart Raceway wrote on Facebook on January 5: “Today we had our first Stag group of 2024.

“We had a delightful group on track today and they were joined by a special guest, Joe Sugg!”

It’s unclear what position Joe came in at, but we can only assume it was a competitive day out.

Joe Sugg started on YouTube, ended up in the Beano

Mr Sugg first came onto many people’s radars when he finished in second place on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

His dance partner, Australian Dianne Buswell, later became his partner off the dance floor.

Joe Sugg with his partner in crime Dianne Buswell in Beano form. Image: DCT/Beano Studios

Joe Sugg first made a name for himself on YouTube, where his prank and vlog videos garnered an audience of millions strong.

He has more than three million subscribers on his channel “ThatcherJoeVlogs“, and on Instagram he has more than six million followers.

The television personality has since gone on to appear in an animated Doctor Who series, BBC’s the Syndicated and the Beano.

The Strictly star edited a special Beano edition celebrating 70 years of Dennis the Menace. Here Mr Sugg is in comic strip form alongside the iconic troublemaker. Image: DCT /Beano Studios Date; Unknown

To celebrate the seven decades since the menace first appeared in the comic on March 17, 1951, the TV star guest edited a special limited-edition Beano to kick start a year of celebratory festivities.

One of Joe Sugg’s sketches of the Beano which he did as a youngster. Image: DCT /Beano Studios

The 48-page bumper issue immortalised Mr Sugg as a Beanotown character with his own strip.

Can you guess what movies and TV shows were filmed at these 7 north-east locations?

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Dalneigh resident John 'Boy' MacPhee had to jump from his bedroom window to the garden to escape the fire at his house. Supplied by Brian Duncan
Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as 'inferno' raged at Inverness house
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years
Gordon Fyfe scoops major media award for lifetime achievement
The property at St Valery street has been completely destroyed by the fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property
Refurbishment work is now visible on parts of the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seven major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2024
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park
Fire crews jettison water into the smoking property. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness house fire extinguished after six hours as neighbours recall being forced to evacuate
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
The Traitors series two contestants Tracey and Evie.
The Traitors: Meet Tracey the clairvoyant and Evie the veterinary nurse as Inverness contestants…

Conversation