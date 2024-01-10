Stuart Millar returns to Ross County as chief scout in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Stuart Millar returns to Ross County as chief scout in Scotland

Millar worked for the Staggies in both of Derek Adams' previous spells in charge at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Stuart Millar. Image: SNS
Stuart Millar. Image: SNS

Ross County have appointed Stuart Millar to the role of chief scout in Scotland.

Millar is no stranger to the Staggies, having held the same role during both of manager Derek Adams’ previous spells in charge at Victoria Park. He has also worked as a scout for Adams at English League Two side Bradford City.

Since his last spell at County in 2014, Millar has held scouting positions at West Bromwich Albion, Dumbarton and Stranraer.

The 58-year-old also has management experience having previously been head coach of Clyde, along with a three-year stint as Stranraer assistant boss.

Ross County chief scout Stuart Millar during his spell as Clyde head coach.
Stuart Millar during his spell as Clyde head coach. Image: SNS

He has also served Stranraer as the club’s director of football, a position he also occupied at Airdrie.

Millar will now be tasked with scouting Scottish talent for Adams, working under the Staggies’ recently-appointed head of recruitment Greg Strong.

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County: A lookback on Derek Adams' two previous January windows during Premiership era
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County extend Will Nightingale loan until end of season
Scott High in action for Ross County against Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup final. Image: Jasperimage.
Ross County allow Scott High to return to Huddersfield Town
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS
Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda linked with Hearts
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
New dates for Aberdeen and Ross County's postponed Premiership matches
Ben Paton.
Ben Paton leaves Ross County
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says Ross County 'not strong enough in depth' as he maps out…
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.
Max Sheaf aims to kick on in second half of Ross County's campaign
Connall Ewan, right, alongside Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC
Six Ross County youngsters to remain out on loan

Conversation