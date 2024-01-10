Stuart Millar returns to Ross County as chief scout in Scotland

Ross County have appointed Stuart Millar to the role of chief scout in Scotland.

Millar is no stranger to the Staggies, having held the same role during both of manager Derek Adams’ previous spells in charge at Victoria Park. He has also worked as a scout for Adams at English League Two side Bradford City.

Ross County FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Stuart Millar as our new Chief Scout (Scotland). Stuart has had two previous spells at the club in similar roles between 2007 and 2010 and more recently between late 2011 and 2014. He has been involved in football for… pic.twitter.com/mo0gdbTsOZ — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 10, 2024

Since his last spell at County in 2014, Millar has held scouting positions at West Bromwich Albion, Dumbarton and Stranraer.

The 58-year-old also has management experience having previously been head coach of Clyde, along with a three-year stint as Stranraer assistant boss.

He has also served Stranraer as the club’s director of football, a position he also occupied at Airdrie.

Millar will now be tasked with scouting Scottish talent for Adams, working under the Staggies’ recently-appointed head of recruitment Greg Strong.