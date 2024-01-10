Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner joins Raith Rovers on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner joins Raith Rovers on loan

Turner joined the Staggies from Partick Thistle last summer.

By Andy Skinner
Kyle Turner in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Kyle Turner in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County have allowed midfielder Kyle Turner to join Championship leaders Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Turner joined the Staggies on a free transfer from Partick Thistle last summer, following the Dingwall side’s play-off victory over the Jags.

The 26-year-old made a promising start to his County career under previous boss Malky Mackay, netting three goals in his opening 12 games.

Kyle Turner celebrates netting for Ross County against Airdrie. Image: SNS

Turner has found game time limited since Derek Adams took charge in November however, having made six substitute appearances.

Adams has now allowed Turner to spend the remainder of the campaign with Rovers, as the Fife outfit look to make a push for promotion to the top flight.

Rovers boss Ian Murray – who previously managed Turner at Airdrie – said: “I’m delighted to sign Kyle on loan, he’s a player I have worked with before and a player who did very well last season in this division.

“Kyle adds quality, experience and depth to our squad.

“He also showed great desire to join Raith Rovers, which is something we look for immediately, and Kyle can play a variety of positions over the park.

“I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers in securing this loan deal, and also extend thanks to Ross County in assisting us in making this loan possible.”

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams
Head of recruitment Greg Strong well versed on what Derek Adams wants in Ross…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts
Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?
Stuart Millar. Image: SNS
Stuart Millar returns to Ross County as chief scout in Scotland
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County: A lookback on Derek Adams' two previous January windows during Premiership era
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County extend Will Nightingale loan until end of season
Scott High in action for Ross County against Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup final. Image: Jasperimage.
Ross County allow Scott High to return to Huddersfield Town
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS
Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda linked with Hearts
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
New dates for Aberdeen and Ross County's postponed Premiership matches
Ben Paton.
Ben Paton leaves Ross County

Conversation