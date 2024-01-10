Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner joins Raith Rovers on loan

Ross County have allowed midfielder Kyle Turner to join Championship leaders Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Turner joined the Staggies on a free transfer from Partick Thistle last summer, following the Dingwall side’s play-off victory over the Jags.

The 26-year-old made a promising start to his County career under previous boss Malky Mackay, netting three goals in his opening 12 games.

Turner has found game time limited since Derek Adams took charge in November however, having made six substitute appearances.

Adams has now allowed Turner to spend the remainder of the campaign with Rovers, as the Fife outfit look to make a push for promotion to the top flight.

Rovers boss Ian Murray – who previously managed Turner at Airdrie – said: “I’m delighted to sign Kyle on loan, he’s a player I have worked with before and a player who did very well last season in this division.

“Kyle adds quality, experience and depth to our squad.

“He also showed great desire to join Raith Rovers, which is something we look for immediately, and Kyle can play a variety of positions over the park.

“I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers in securing this loan deal, and also extend thanks to Ross County in assisting us in making this loan possible.”