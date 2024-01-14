‘Everyone would agree there is a bit of truth in what he said’: Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor on Derek Adams’ controversial comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Everyone would agree there is a bit of truth in what he said’: Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor on Derek Adams’ controversial comments

MacGregor has spoken about comments made by Adams following a 1-0 defeat by Dundee.

By Danny Law
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor admits Derek Adams made a mistake with his controversial comments on the standard of Scottish football.

But the Staggies chief admits there is “a bit of truth” in Adams’ assessment of the game north of the border.

In Adams’ post-match interview following his side’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee, he said the standard of the games he had seen since returning to Scottish football was “shocking” and claimed his Morecambe team had been 100 times better than the County side he inherited.

Adams later apologised to his players for that comment.

In an interview in the Mail on Sunday, MacGregor said: “He made a mistake. Some of what he was trying to say was visionary, some of it frustration.

“I don’t want to lose that passion in him but the stuff about other leagues and other clubs was not right.

“I think he was messaging that he wanted more. He felt some players were not performing and picking up their wages too easily.

“That’s normal for managers but life has changed.

“Generationally, we are now with millennials, and I would have thought 700 games as a manager would have taught him how to not get frustrated at the end of a match.”

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock

MacGregor added: “I think he regrets the way he said it.

“I don’t know 100% what triggered it because in the interview he seemed fine.

“But I think everyone would agree there is a bit of truth in what he said.

“Is the product as good as it was?

“He is very much a guy who wants to play football in the final third. But is the pressure to survive so great that teams are not doing that?

“Are they not playing enough young Scottish players? I think there is debate there to be had.”

