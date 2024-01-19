Derek Adams keen to bring Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham to Ross County

Ross County manager Derek Adams is keen to be reunited with Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham.

Adams brought forward Bloxham on loan to his previous club Morecambe at the start of the season, with the 20-year-old having gone on to play 31 games for the English League Two side.

Bloxham claimed two goals and four assists for the Shrimps, with both strikes coming in the FA Cup against League One sides Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Prior to the loan spell, Bloxham made 81 appearances for the Shrews, netting five goals.

Shrewsbury earlier this month recalled Bloxham from his loan spell, however manager Matthew Taylor confirmed he is pondering whether to farm him out again in light of Adams’ interest.

In an interview posted by Shrewsbury Town’s club account, Taylor said: “Where Tom’s concerned, we always wanted to take this week to find out where he’s at, and also watch him in training.

“The one thing I would say is Tom has come back quicker, faster and stronger as a player.

💬 | Matt Taylor met with the press ahead of this weekend's game at Peterborough and was asked about the latest developments around Tom Bloxham 👇 🔷🔶 #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) January 18, 2024

“It was the right decision for us to make as a football club, but also for Tom to send him out on loan. He has played 25, 26 games.

“Derek loves him, Derek won’t leave me alone, but he’s our player.

“He’s only been back with us for a week, and what you can’t do in my position is make a decision on a player you haven’t seen in the flesh on the training ground.”