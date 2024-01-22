Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen planning bosses ‘cannot wait for retail entrepreneur to appear’ after closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen planning bosses ‘cannot wait for retail entrepreneur to appear’ after closure announcement

Retail expert Andrew Turnbull believes the city planning officials need to be 'ahead of the game' and proactive at finding solution to avoid empty city centre premises.

By Kelly Wilson
Andrew Turnbull, senior lecturer in retail marketing at Robert Gordon University, believes the city council needs to act fast on the future of the Marks & Spencer building. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Andrew Turnbull, senior lecturer in retail marketing at Robert Gordon University, believes the city council needs to act fast on the future of the Marks & Spencer building. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

City planning officials must act fast to come up with a use for the Marks & Spencer building to avoid Aberdeen “trailing behind in the doldrums”.

That’s the warning coming from local retail expert Andrew Turnbull.

The senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University, believes planning bosses “cannot simply wait for an opportunistic retail entrepreneur to appear from the wings”.

‘They must be proactive’

Mr Turnbull was referring to the development of Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre by Frasers Group, controlled by retail billionaire and former Newcastle United Football Club owner Mike Ashley.

He said: “The answer may lie down the road in Dundee, where Frasers Group, still closely associated with Mike Ashley, are linked with the revitalisation of the retail offering at the Overgate centre.

“A variety of complementary retail brands, many under the same ownership, are creating a fashionable and up to date mix of stores that will invoke a multiplier effect to attract higher levels of footfall.

“Aberdeen’s planning authorities, however, cannot simply wait for an opportunistic retail entrepreneur to appear from the wings.

Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of Aberdeen’s flagship city centre store on St Nicolas Street but what next for the building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“They must offer support and encouragement.  They must be proactive.

“The city will not turn into a retail desert but the regular and ongoing change that is the hallmark of today’s retail environment must be understood and nurtured.  Aim to anticipate future needs, rather than resisting change.

“Just as the changes that M&S have announced are part of a master plan, such a strategic overview is necessary if Aberdeen is to be ahead of the game, not trailing behind, in the doldrums.”

Another ‘big name departure’ for Aberdeen

M&S announced last week it is to invest £15 million almost doubling the size of its Union Square branch, while closing the St Nicholas Street location.

Staff were informed of the news by the store manager via a Teams message and face-to-face meetings.

Mr Turnbull believes the investment in Union Square represents an ongoing commitment to Aberdeen but admits another “big name departure” is concerning.

He said: “The trouble is that, whilst the closure of the St Nicholas branch is over a year away, it follows on the heels of other big name departures from the retail offering in the city centre.

Debenhams, then John Lewis, have gone in recent times, and E&M, once a bastion of shopping on Union Street, was the first to disappear, several years earlier, from a nearby location.

The former John Lewis building, Norco House, would prove more difficult to rework into offices due to a lack of natural light, claimed Mr Tinto. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Lewis was another big name departure for the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Simply, department stores, on several levels, with no convenient parking i.e. on the doorstep. are no longer the best way to serve 21st century customers.

“Today’s shopper can’t be bothered with inconvenient lifts and stairs, floor plans that are difficult to negotiate, or carrying shopping to car parks perceived to be remote.”

What’s the draw of Union Square?

M&S staff have been assured that those holding permanent positions will be offered the chance to transfer with the extension taking over the entire space currently occupied by TK Maxx in Union Square.

Mr Turnbull gave his thoughts on why Union Square has been such a draw for retailers and shoppers alike.

He said: “Union Square is already a hub, with train and bus terminals ‘in the building’.

“The mix of retail at Union Square is a further draw as, conversely, the pool of retailers occupying sites in the Bon Accord and St Nicholas Centres weakens in terms of overall appeal.

M&S plans for Union Square expansion. Aberdeen. Image: M&S

“Significantly, the modern shopping experience has to be attractive, such that a mix of shopping, leisure and food & drink appeals to customers, who these days are spoilt for choice.

“The key word being ‘experience’ as that is what online cannot provide.  But it has to be good, if it is to draw folk away from their homes, when virtual offerings are available and disposable incomes are under pressure.

“The news is not all bad.  M&S recognise the ongoing potential of Aberdeen as a desirable marketplace.

“Jobs will not be lost and indeed, the workforce is likely to be increased overall, especially if the outlet’s offering receives a positive response from the shopping public.  Simply, the question is ‘what to do with what is being left behind?’.”

