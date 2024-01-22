Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen planning bosses ‘cannot wait for retail entrepreneur to appear’ after closure announcement

City planning officials must act fast to come up with a use for the Marks & Spencer building to avoid Aberdeen “trailing behind in the doldrums”.

That’s the warning coming from local retail expert Andrew Turnbull.

The senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University, believes planning bosses “cannot simply wait for an opportunistic retail entrepreneur to appear from the wings”.

‘They must be proactive’

Mr Turnbull was referring to the development of Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre by Frasers Group, controlled by retail billionaire and former Newcastle United Football Club owner Mike Ashley.

He said: “The answer may lie down the road in Dundee, where Frasers Group, still closely associated with Mike Ashley, are linked with the revitalisation of the retail offering at the Overgate centre.

“A variety of complementary retail brands, many under the same ownership, are creating a fashionable and up to date mix of stores that will invoke a multiplier effect to attract higher levels of footfall.

“Aberdeen’s planning authorities, however, cannot simply wait for an opportunistic retail entrepreneur to appear from the wings.

“They must offer support and encouragement. They must be proactive.

“The city will not turn into a retail desert but the regular and ongoing change that is the hallmark of today’s retail environment must be understood and nurtured. Aim to anticipate future needs, rather than resisting change.

“Just as the changes that M&S have announced are part of a master plan, such a strategic overview is necessary if Aberdeen is to be ahead of the game, not trailing behind, in the doldrums.”

Another ‘big name departure’ for Aberdeen

M&S announced last week it is to invest £15 million almost doubling the size of its Union Square branch, while closing the St Nicholas Street location.

Staff were informed of the news by the store manager via a Teams message and face-to-face meetings.

Mr Turnbull believes the investment in Union Square represents an ongoing commitment to Aberdeen but admits another “big name departure” is concerning.

He said: “The trouble is that, whilst the closure of the St Nicholas branch is over a year away, it follows on the heels of other big name departures from the retail offering in the city centre.

“Debenhams, then John Lewis, have gone in recent times, and E&M, once a bastion of shopping on Union Street, was the first to disappear, several years earlier, from a nearby location.

“Simply, department stores, on several levels, with no convenient parking i.e. on the doorstep. are no longer the best way to serve 21st century customers.

“Today’s shopper can’t be bothered with inconvenient lifts and stairs, floor plans that are difficult to negotiate, or carrying shopping to car parks perceived to be remote.”

What’s the draw of Union Square?

M&S staff have been assured that those holding permanent positions will be offered the chance to transfer with the extension taking over the entire space currently occupied by TK Maxx in Union Square.

Mr Turnbull gave his thoughts on why Union Square has been such a draw for retailers and shoppers alike.

He said: “Union Square is already a hub, with train and bus terminals ‘in the building’.

“The mix of retail at Union Square is a further draw as, conversely, the pool of retailers occupying sites in the Bon Accord and St Nicholas Centres weakens in terms of overall appeal.

“Significantly, the modern shopping experience has to be attractive, such that a mix of shopping, leisure and food & drink appeals to customers, who these days are spoilt for choice.

“The key word being ‘experience’ as that is what online cannot provide. But it has to be good, if it is to draw folk away from their homes, when virtual offerings are available and disposable incomes are under pressure.

“The news is not all bad. M&S recognise the ongoing potential of Aberdeen as a desirable marketplace.

“Jobs will not be lost and indeed, the workforce is likely to be increased overall, especially if the outlet’s offering receives a positive response from the shopping public. Simply, the question is ‘what to do with what is being left behind?’.”