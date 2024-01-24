Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro joins Irish side Dundalk

Goalkeeper Ross Munro has left Ross County to join Irish side Dundalk on a permanent deal.

Munro has been backup to first choice Ross Laidlaw in recent years, but manager Derek Adams’ loan capture of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens earlier this month moved him down the pecking order.

Nairn-raised Munro joined the Staggies in 2014, and progressed through the youth ranks before joining Brora Rangers on loan.

Following the Staggies’ relegation to the Championship in 2018, teenager Munro was installed as second choice behind Scott Fox.

He went on to play in five out of the six rounds of the IRN-BRU Cup that season, including the final victory over Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Munro went on to have loan spells with Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic, but made just a further six appearances for the Staggies.

The 23-year-old has now moved on to join Dundalk ahead of the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division season next month.

🧤 We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Ross Munro. The 23-year-old arrives on a permanent deal from Scottish Premiership club Ross County. 🏁 Welcome to Dundalk, Ross!!#CmonTheTown — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) January 24, 2024

He will join up with former team-mate Andy Boyle, who joined the Lilywhites in 2019 after winning the league and cup double with the Staggies.

Following the move, Munro said: “I felt it was time for me to go, spread my wings and forge a career for myself and when Dundalk came in for me it was something I wanted to do straight away.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland and the ambition that Stephen O’Donnell has for this season and the years ahead is something that excites me.

“I want to win stuff and play in Europe and from speaking to him, that is something I think I can do here.”

Staggies linked with Jenks move

Meanwhile, County have been linked with a move for former Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks, who is now at Forest Green Rovers.

Midfielder Jenks was brought to the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton by Stephen Glass in 2021, and went on to net two goals in 24 appearances during that campaign.

After leaving the Seagulls last summer he joined Forest Green, where he has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.