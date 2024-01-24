Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro joins Irish side Dundalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro joins Irish side Dundalk

Munro made 11 appearances for the Staggies after coming through the youth academy.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Ross Munro has left Ross County to join Irish side Dundalk on a permanent deal.

Munro has been backup to first choice Ross Laidlaw in recent years, but manager Derek Adams’ loan capture of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens earlier this month moved him down the pecking order.

Nairn-raised Munro joined the Staggies in 2014, and progressed through the youth ranks before joining Brora Rangers on loan.

Following the Staggies’ relegation to the Championship in 2018, teenager Munro was installed as second choice behind Scott Fox.

He went on to play in five out of the six rounds of the IRN-BRU Cup that season, including the final victory over Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Munro went on to have loan spells with Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic, but made just a further six appearances for the Staggies.

The 23-year-old has now moved on to join Dundalk ahead of the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division season next month.

He will join up with former team-mate Andy Boyle, who joined the Lilywhites in 2019 after winning the league and cup double with the Staggies.

Following the move, Munro said: “I felt it was time for me to go, spread my wings and forge a career for myself and when Dundalk came in for me it was something I wanted to do straight away.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland and the ambition that Stephen O’Donnell has for this season and the years ahead is something that excites me.

“I want to win stuff and play in Europe and from speaking to him, that is something I think I can do here.”

Staggies linked with Jenks move

Meanwhile, County have been linked with a move for former Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks, who is now at Forest Green Rovers.

Teddy Jenks celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Midfielder Jenks was brought to the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton by Stephen Glass in 2021, and went on to net two goals in 24 appearances during that campaign.

After leaving the Seagulls last summer he joined Forest Green, where he has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.

Conversation