Home Sport Football Ross County

Dingwall’s Josh Reid inspired by pathway of Ross County interim boss Don Cowie

Reid is in his second spell with the Staggies, after returning from Coventry City last summer.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Josh Reid believes Ross County’s players have the ideal role model in the dugout following the interim appointment of Don Cowie.

Cowie is in temporary charge of the Staggies, following the resignation of Derek Adams earlier this month.

Former Staggies midfielder Cowie began his coaching journey during the tail end of his playing career, when he took on County’s under-18s team which left-back Reid was part of.

Since retiring in 2020 Cowie has been part of the first team coaching set-up, most recently as assistant manager.

Given the success which Cowie went on to achieve in his career after starting out with the Staggies, Dingwall-born Reid insists there is nobody better for him to look up to.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Reid said: “Don and Liam Fontaine took over the under-18s when I was part of the reserves set-up for a season before Covid happened.

“He has shown what is possible, playing so many games and having those experiences in his career down south.

“It is valuable for everyone in the dressing room, with him now being the manager.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image:

“He is putting his points across more now than he was as assistant. We’re seeing the way he wants us to play.

“It is going to be good going forward.”

Reid hoping to repay Cowie’s show of faith

Cowie has taken charge of two matches so far, with County falling to defeats against Rangers and Dundee.

Reid had found game time hard to come by since returning to County from Coventry City last summer, having made just three starts prior to Cowie’s interim appointment.

Having started in both of Cowie’s matches so far, Reid is eager to repay his manager’s faith.

Josh Reid in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

The 21-year-old added: “I’ve taken a big lift from the faith he has shown in me, just as Eamonn Brophy has. I thought he and Simon Murray looked sharp.

“I’m just looking to do the same – put some performances together and hopefully the results come.

“I was kind of shocked when he put me in against Rangers, but I was buzzing.

“Hopefully I can repay him now with good performances.

“I had a few crosses in the second half against Dundee and we had a few chances from it.

Josh Reid in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

“Nobody likes not playing. I feel like I’m good enough to be playing, so it was quite frustrating when I wasn’t.

“I bided my time and now I’m in, I want to stay in.”

Staggies face crunch fixture against Livi

The Staggies face a vital fixture against Livingston today, with County only three points above the bottom-placed Lions who ended a long winless run against St Mirren last weekend.

With County looking to end a sequence of 11 matches without a victory in all competitions, Reid is eager to reignite the Staggies’ campaign.

Reid added: “If we win the game we go six points clear of them again. Then you are suddenly looking at St Mirren the following Tuesday thinking if we win that, can we go again?

Yan Dhanda in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

“The league is finely balanced. A couple of results and you can push up. Lose a couple, you find yourself down there.

“It is ultimately just about taking it one game at a time.

“We’ve got to focus on the job in hand on Saturday – and hopefully get it done.

“We’re creating chances but little things aren’t falling our way.

“If that changes on Saturday, we can really kick on.

“It might just be a goal or a wee break like a penalty kick – something that goes our way and galvanises the whole group.

“It can be as simple as that sometimes.”

