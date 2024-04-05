‘We used to call him Messi’ – Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces when Ross County take on Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘We used to call him Messi’ – Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces when Ross County take on Kilmarnock

The Staggies interim boss Cowie knows both Gary Mackay-Steven and Danny Armstrong from his two separate playing stints in Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Gary Mackay-Steven in action for Scotland against Portugal. Image: SNS
Gary Mackay-Steven in action for Scotland against Portugal. Image: SNS

Don Cowie and Gary Mackay-Steven both achieved the ultimate acclaim of winning Scotland caps after being handed the same starting point by Ross County – the pair took very different journeys to get there, however.

In 2007, a 24-year-old Cowie had agreed a pre-contract to join rivals Caley Thistle, who were the Highlands’ solitary top-flight presence at the time.

It was a move which accelerated Cowie’s career progression, as a switch to Watford in 2009 led to George Burley handing him the first of 10 Scotland caps in a friendly against Japan later that year.

As Strathpeffer-raised Cowie was preparing to say his farewells at Victoria Park, six years after making his debut for the club, a 16-year-old Mackay-Steven was setting out on his own path.

That same year, without having played a senior match for County, Mackay-Steven earned a stunning move to Liverpool.

It was the stuff of dreams for a young player from Thurso, whose family had made training and playing in Dingwall possible by constantly making the 200-mile round trip.

A 15-year-old Gary Mackay Steven after being selected for Scotland schoolboys in 2005.

Injuries put paid to Mackay-Steven’s hopes of progressing at Anfield, which forced him to start afresh.

A short spell in the Second Division with Airdrie led to him joining Dundee United, where the winger gained instant attention for his trickery and flamboyant attacking play.

He went on to have spells with Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts, along with a short stint at MLS outfit New York City, and he won the most recent of two Scotland caps in 2018.

Gary Mackay-Steven celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Dundee in 2018. Image: SNS.

Mackay-Steven has now reunited with his former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock – who Cowie’s Staggies will face at Rugby Park this weekend.

‘We nicknamed him Messi’

Cowie says Mackay-Steven left a lasting impression during their short time playing together in the Highlands.

He said: “I know Gary well. We nicknamed him Messi at the time because he was this naturally small, left-footed, very technical, great dribbler of the ball.

“I was here in his early stages, and he is someone I always make a point of speaking to when I come up against him.

“Gary has done brilliantly. He got the move very early from here to Liverpool, and he responded really well after the challenges he had with injuries there.

“He dropped back to Airdrie, and then kicked on again to get his move to Dundee United. Then he went on to Celtic and did ever so well to win trophies and win Scotland caps on top of that.

“He has had an excellent career. He has been blighted a little bit in the last few years with injuries, but it’s good to see he’s back involved at Kilmarnock again.”

Armstrong has found new lease of life at Killie

Cowie will also encounter another familiar face this weekend, from a much later stage of his career.

At the age of 35, Cowie returned for a second spell with County, following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Midway through the campaign, winger Danny Armstrong was one of four new faces brought in to help the Staggies get over the line to secure a top-flight return at the first attempt.

Although they succeeded in doing that, it proved a frustrating spell for Armstrong, who made just four starts and substitute appearances.

His only goal came on his debut, in the IRN-BRU Cup semi-final victory against East Fife which set the Staggies up to win the competition against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Danny Armstrong and Lewis Spence celebrate winning the IRN-BRU Cup in 2019. Image: SNS.

After returning to Raith Rovers that summer, Armstrong went on to thrive again, and earned a move to newly-relegated Kilmarnock in 2021.

Similar to his time with County, he initially struggled to make an impact, making just three league appearances in the Ayrshire side’s Championship-winning campaign.

Armstrong has found a new lease of life under McInnes in the Premiership, however.

Following a return of 12 goals last season, the 26-year-old has so far provided nine goals and 13 assists this term.

Winger was a big character in Staggies’ promotion

Cowie insists he never doubted the quality Armstrong possessed, and considers him a major threat this weekend.

He added: “Danny was probably a little bit unfortunate. At the time we had a really experienced group in the Championship, and he didn’t get the opportunities he probably felt he deserved.

Danny Armstrong in action for Ross County in 2019. Image: SNS.

“What I would say is he was an incredible character for the dressing room at that time.

“He helped us to achieve what we did, in getting promoted, and he was a big part in that.

“What he has done since then has been incredible. Even with Kilmarnock in the Championship, he didn’t really play – it’s only really in the last two years since they have been in the Premiership.

Danny Armstrong celebrates scoring for Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“The consistency he has shown has been frightening. The end product, whether it’s scoring, assisting or creating opportunities.

“He’s a real threat, and one we need to keep an eye on going into the weekend.”

More from Ross County

Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Don Cowie believes Ross County showed 'signs' they are good enough to escape relegation…
Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Michee Efete explains how Don Cowie's 'clean slate' approach is paying off for Ross…
Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Ross County's memorable Pittodrie moments revisited
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Steven Ferguson thrilled with backing of Ross County fans - with over 600 expected…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann, left, and Ross County's Yan Dhanda
Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine looking for more continuity at Pittodrie
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie enjoying 'big decisions' as Ross County interim boss

Conversation