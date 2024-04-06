‘It’s the most settled I’ve been’ – Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s the most settled I’ve been’ – Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County in Premiership

Randall has made 106 appearances for the Staggies since joining in 2020.

By Andy Skinner
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Connor Randall is enjoying the settled period in his career – which makes him all the more determined to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

Former Liverpool youngster Randall joined County as a right back in 2020, following a spell with Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali.

Last summer, former Staggies boss Malky Mackay initiated a switch that saw Randall converted into a central midfield position.

Although he has been sidelined with a groin injury in recent weeks, he has played there throughout most of the campaign.

After making 106 appearances for the Staggies, Randall has grown a strong attachment to the club which makes him eager to retain their top-flight status.

Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: SNS

County are in the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of St Johnstone, ahead of today’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Randall said: “It is definitely the most settled I’ve been in my career. I’ve been here four seasons now and, as much as the last couple of months have been frustrating with injury, that’s behind me now.

“It is the longest I’ve been anywhere, since I was at Liverpool. It bodes well when you’re settled off the pitch and it is a fantastic club to be at.

“This is a close-knit club and it means a lot to everyone involved.

Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: SNS

“Being here for a few years, you get to know people very well. All the lads feel the same and everyone will be giving their all to keep this club where we think it should be.

“We feel we have the ability to remain in this league, and enough to be nowhere near relegation, but at the moment that’s where we’re at.

“We have to make sure we go out there and do ourselves justice in the remaining matches.”

County aim to record another Rugby Park triumph

Despite Killie boasting a strong record, the Staggies are one of only three sides to have triumphed at Rugby Park this season.

Simon Murray’s header proved the difference in September, in what remains County’s only away triumph of the campaign.

Ross County celebrate Simon Murray’s goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

With Derek McInnes’ side having already clinched a top-six place, Randall says following that up with another triumph would give Don Cowie’s men a huge boost in their penultimate pre-split fixture.

The 28-year-old added: “We’ve got to match them physically. We know they are going to be a physical side.

“It was quite a close game on the day, but we won 1-0. They missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

“It is going to be tight, I’d imagine – as it always is there.

“We’ve been there multiple times and it is a very tough place to go, but we believe if we perform to our best and embrace the gameplan from the manager, we can implement that and come away with three points.

“It would be massive to get a result against a team that is going to be in the top half of the split.

“We want to put together as many points as we can to pull away from teams or put yourself closer to certain teams.

“After the split, we play teams around us so our aim is to keep ourselves in the mix as much as we can and hopefully bypass a team before then.”

Midfielder back fit again

Randall returned to the Staggies side in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen, having been withdrawn from the starting line-up minutes prior to the previous game against Hearts.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Ross County's Connor Randall in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Connor Randall in action against Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

The Englishman had only recently returned to action after undergoing a groin operation.

Randall insists he is now fully fit and ready to help the Staggies’ cause, adding: “I definitely feel better. Hearts was just a precaution.

“It has been a frustrating time on the sidelines. It’s hard when you can’t help the team.

“It is good to be back on the pitch now. I train hard every day and hopefully I can help the team in the last seven games.”

‘We used to call him Messi’ – Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces when Ross County take on Kilmarnock

Conversation