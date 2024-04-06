‘It’s the most settled I’ve been’ – Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County in Premiership

Connor Randall is enjoying the settled period in his career – which makes him all the more determined to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

Former Liverpool youngster Randall joined County as a right back in 2020, following a spell with Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali.

Last summer, former Staggies boss Malky Mackay initiated a switch that saw Randall converted into a central midfield position.

Although he has been sidelined with a groin injury in recent weeks, he has played there throughout most of the campaign.

After making 106 appearances for the Staggies, Randall has grown a strong attachment to the club which makes him eager to retain their top-flight status.

County are in the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of St Johnstone, ahead of today’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Randall said: “It is definitely the most settled I’ve been in my career. I’ve been here four seasons now and, as much as the last couple of months have been frustrating with injury, that’s behind me now.

“It is the longest I’ve been anywhere, since I was at Liverpool. It bodes well when you’re settled off the pitch and it is a fantastic club to be at.

“This is a close-knit club and it means a lot to everyone involved.

“Being here for a few years, you get to know people very well. All the lads feel the same and everyone will be giving their all to keep this club where we think it should be.

“We feel we have the ability to remain in this league, and enough to be nowhere near relegation, but at the moment that’s where we’re at.

“We have to make sure we go out there and do ourselves justice in the remaining matches.”

County aim to record another Rugby Park triumph

Despite Killie boasting a strong record, the Staggies are one of only three sides to have triumphed at Rugby Park this season.

Simon Murray’s header proved the difference in September, in what remains County’s only away triumph of the campaign.

With Derek McInnes’ side having already clinched a top-six place, Randall says following that up with another triumph would give Don Cowie’s men a huge boost in their penultimate pre-split fixture.

The 28-year-old added: “We’ve got to match them physically. We know they are going to be a physical side.

“It was quite a close game on the day, but we won 1-0. They missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

“It is going to be tight, I’d imagine – as it always is there.

“We’ve been there multiple times and it is a very tough place to go, but we believe if we perform to our best and embrace the gameplan from the manager, we can implement that and come away with three points.

“It would be massive to get a result against a team that is going to be in the top half of the split.

“We want to put together as many points as we can to pull away from teams or put yourself closer to certain teams.

“After the split, we play teams around us so our aim is to keep ourselves in the mix as much as we can and hopefully bypass a team before then.”

Midfielder back fit again

Randall returned to the Staggies side in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen, having been withdrawn from the starting line-up minutes prior to the previous game against Hearts.

The Englishman had only recently returned to action after undergoing a groin operation.

Randall insists he is now fully fit and ready to help the Staggies’ cause, adding: “I definitely feel better. Hearts was just a precaution.

“It has been a frustrating time on the sidelines. It’s hard when you can’t help the team.

“It is good to be back on the pitch now. I train hard every day and hopefully I can help the team in the last seven games.”