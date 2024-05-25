Ross County’s George Harmon looking to avoid more play-off drama against Raith Rovers

George Harmon was among Ross County’s play-off heroes last year – but the defender wants a far less dramatic tussle with Raith Rovers this time around.

The Staggies are in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the Premiership play-off, after defeating Raith 2-1 at Stark’s Park in Thursday’s first leg.

County will now enjoy home advantage in Sunday’s second leg, as they look to complete the task of securing top-flight safety.

Harmon stepped up in the Staggies’ hour of need 12 months ago, with his stoppage time equaliser against Partick Thistle cancelling out a three-goal deficit against the Jags.

The left back also dispatched a high-pressure penalty – which would have resulted in a Jags victory had he missed – in County’s shoot-out triumph.

In Thursday’s first leg in Kirkcaldy, County looked to be well in command of the tie thanks to second half goals from Yan Dhanda and Jack Baldwin.

A late Sam Stanton goal halved the deficit, to give Ian Murray’s side hope going into Sunday’s Dingwall showdown.

Englishman Harmon is determined to finish off the job.

He said: “The game last season was a bit of a blur, especially how it panned out.

“Last season’s one was a mental game to be a part of, I can’t really say much more than that.

“But hopefully we can make sure we stay in the Premiership for next season.

“That game showed us momentum is a big thing in football so we just have to focus on ourselves.

“We want to implement our style of football on the game and take it from there.

“We just want to get the job done.

“It is a little bit frustrating to let them back in, but we know it’s in our hands on Sunday.

“We just have to go into that, and try our best to win the game.”

Staggies have shown mental strength

County were consigned to the play-offs after twice missing opportunities to claim automatic survival last week.

Englishman Harmon was pleased with the way Don Cowie’s side shook off that disappointment to take a grip of the tie, and he has called for more of the same at Victoria Park tomorrow.

He added: “We’re professional footballers, the big games are the ones you want to play in.

“Obviously we don’t want to be in the play-offs but we just have to focus on ourselves and getting the job done.

“We didn’t want to be in this position but we are. We had a few days to get our heads around it.

“There was disappointment after the game last Sunday but by the Monday we were back in, focused and getting ready to go for Raith Rovers.

“We have shown mental strength all season so we have to show it again once more on Sunday.

“We have beaten some big teams at home this season and this is another occasion we’re going to have to make sure we do everything right.”

Dhanda aiming for perfect swansong

Midfielder Yan Dhanda will play his final game for the Staggies, having agreed a pre-contract with Hearts.

Dhanda netted his third goal in as many games to get the Staggies off the mark in Kirkcaldy, and Harmon hopes he can produce another big moment on Sunday.

Harmon added: “Yan is a great player.

“He had a goal and an assist the other night. That’s what he’s been doing all season.

“He has come up with so many vital moments for us and hopefully he can do the same again on Sunday.

“The way he hit the penalty wasn’t good for the nerves but we’ve all got full faith in him.”