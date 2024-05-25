Ross County’s George Harmon looking to avoid more play-off drama against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s George Harmon looking to avoid more play-off drama against Raith Rovers

The Staggies lead 2-1 in the tie following Thursday's first leg in Fife, with Harmon aiming to finish off the job on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
George Harmon in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
George Harmon was among Ross County’s play-off heroes last year – but the defender wants a far less dramatic tussle with Raith Rovers this time around.

The Staggies are in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the Premiership play-off, after defeating Raith 2-1 at Stark’s Park in Thursday’s first leg.

County will now enjoy home advantage in Sunday’s second leg, as they look to complete the task of securing top-flight safety.

Harmon stepped up in the Staggies’ hour of need 12 months ago, with his stoppage time equaliser against Partick Thistle cancelling out a three-goal deficit against the Jags.

George Harmon celebrates scoring a dramatic equaliser for Ross County against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

The left back also dispatched a high-pressure penalty – which would have resulted in a Jags victory had he missed – in County’s shoot-out triumph.

In Thursday’s first leg in Kirkcaldy, County looked to be well in command of the tie thanks to second half goals from Yan Dhanda and Jack Baldwin.

A late Sam Stanton goal halved the deficit, to give Ian Murray’s side hope going into Sunday’s Dingwall showdown.

Englishman Harmon is determined to finish off the job.

He said: “The game last season was a bit of a blur, especially how it panned out.

“Last season’s one was a mental game to be a part of, I can’t really say much more than that.

“But hopefully we can make sure we stay in the Premiership for next season.

“That game showed us momentum is a big thing in football so we just have to focus on ourselves.

“We want to implement our style of football on the game and take it from there.

“We just want to get the job done.

“It is a little bit frustrating to let them back in, but we know it’s in our hands on Sunday.

“We just have to go into that, and try our best to win the game.”

Staggies have shown mental strength

County were consigned to the play-offs after twice missing opportunities to claim automatic survival last week.

Englishman Harmon was pleased with the way Don Cowie’s side shook off that disappointment to take a grip of the tie, and he has called for more of the same at Victoria Park tomorrow.

He added: “We’re professional footballers, the big games are the ones you want to play in.

George Harmon in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“Obviously we don’t want to be in the play-offs but we just have to focus on ourselves and getting the job done.

“We didn’t want to be in this position but we are. We had a few days to get our heads around it.

“There was disappointment after the game last Sunday but by the Monday we were back in, focused and getting ready to go for Raith Rovers.

“We have shown mental strength all season so we have to show it again once more on Sunday.

“We have beaten some big teams at home this season and this is another occasion we’re going to have to make sure we do everything right.”

Dhanda aiming for perfect swansong

Midfielder Yan Dhanda will play his final game for the Staggies, having agreed a pre-contract with Hearts.

Dhanda netted his third goal in as many games to get the Staggies off the mark in Kirkcaldy, and Harmon hopes he can produce another big moment on Sunday.

Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Raith Rovers. Image: PA

Harmon added: “Yan is a great player.

“He had a goal and an assist the other night. That’s what he’s been doing all season.

“He has come up with so many vital moments for us and hopefully he can do the same again on Sunday.

“The way he hit the penalty wasn’t good for the nerves but we’ve all got full faith in him.”

