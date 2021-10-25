Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Nicky Gray hat-trick earns Dyce a place in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
October 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Cameron Bowden holds off Maud's Bruno Debembe. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Bridge of Don Thistle's Cameron Bowden holds off Maud's Bruno Debembe. Picture by Scott Baxter.

A Nicky Gray hat-trick was the highlight of the afternoon as Dyce progressed to the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup with an excellent 4-2 victory over West Calder at Ian Mair Park.

Liam Keir was also on the mark for the hosts who now travel to Muirkirk in the next round of the competition.

Newmachar United put up a great fight against Dundee North End before going down 2-0 at Charles Gordon Park meaning Dyce and Banks o’ Dee, who go to Lochee United this weekend, are still flying the north-east flag.

At Lochside Park, Hermes lost out 5-3 on penalties to Montrose Roselea after the sides had shared eight goals in normal time. Callum Innes (2), Jack Tait and Luke Barbour scored for the hosts with Calum Watson (2), Blair Stephen and Kieran Thomson replying.

Bridge of Don Thistle defeted Maud 3-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Bridge of Don Thistle move three points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague after a Chris Angus double and a James Bain goal gave them a 3-1 success over Maud at Aberdeen Sports Village, where Keir Smith notched the consolation for the visitors.

Callum Dunbar hit a treble, with Nikolas Wozniak, Ryan Smart, Lenny Johnson and William Mathers all on target as Culter thumped Hall Russell United 7-0 at Denmore Park to go second in the table, ahead of Hermes on goal difference.

At the other end, Ellon United and Deveronside fought out a 4-4 share of the spoils at The Meadows. Mike Cormack (2), Grant Thomson and Josh Kinnaird scored for United with Lucas Davidson (2), Keiran Ferguson and Phil Watt responding.

Bob Macdonald was on the scoresheet as Nairn St Ninian shared the honours with East End in a 1-1 draw.

In the First Division, challengers Sunnybank and Stonehaven fought out a goalless draw at Heathryfold while Dufftown were held 1-1 at bottom of the table Aberdeen University. At College Park, Fraserburgh United defeated Longside 2-0.

Rothie Rovers consolidated their position at the top of the Second Division thanks to a 5-3 home win against Whitehills where Euan Clark’s hat-trick and Keith Walker’s double did the damage. Jake Watt, Noel Scott and James Mackintosh fired the goals for the visitors.

New Elgin fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to get the better of Islavale. Scott Barron and Liam Watt had given Vale, who had Harvey Kane sent off late on, the half-time advantage before Danny Gresham and a Stuart McLaren double turned things round for the home side, who move off the foot of the table on goal difference.

A Finlay Nicol strike gave Burghead Thistle the points at Forres Thistle and it was a similar outcome at Glentanar where Cruden Bay’s Neil Robb scored the game’s only goal.

In Section 6 of the League Cup, Kyle McKillop-Hall (2) and Neale Davidson found the net as Stoneywood Parkvale prevailed 3-1 at Banchory St. Ternan, a result that wasn’t enough to prevent Culter progressing on goal difference while in Section 4 Colony Park won 2-0 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Third round 

Dyce 4-2 West Calder

Newmachar United 0-2 Dundee North End

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – First round

Hermes 4-4 (3-5 on pens) Montrose Roselea

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 3-1 Maud

Ellon United 4-4 Deveronside

Hall Russell United 0-7 Culter

Nairn St. Ninian 1-1 East End

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 1-1 Dufftown

Fraserburgh United 2-0 Longside

Sunnybank 0-0 Stonehaven

SECOND DIVISION

Forres Thistle 0-1 Burghead Thistle

Glentanar 0-1 Cruden Bay

New Elgin 3-2 Islavale

Rothie Rovers 5-3 Whitehills

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 4

Buchanhaven Hearts 0-2 Colony Park

SECTION 6

Banchory St. Ternan 1-3 Stoneywood Parkvale

