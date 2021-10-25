Junior football: Nicky Gray hat-trick earns Dyce a place in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup

A Nicky Gray hat-trick was the highlight of the afternoon as Dyce progressed to the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup with an excellent 4-2 victory over West Calder at Ian Mair Park.

Liam Keir was also on the mark for the hosts who now travel to Muirkirk in the next round of the competition.

Newmachar United put up a great fight against Dundee North End before going down 2-0 at Charles Gordon Park meaning Dyce and Banks o’ Dee, who go to Lochee United this weekend, are still flying the north-east flag.

At Lochside Park, Hermes lost out 5-3 on penalties to Montrose Roselea after the sides had shared eight goals in normal time. Callum Innes (2), Jack Tait and Luke Barbour scored for the hosts with Calum Watson (2), Blair Stephen and Kieran Thomson replying.

Bridge of Don Thistle move three points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague after a Chris Angus double and a James Bain goal gave them a 3-1 success over Maud at Aberdeen Sports Village, where Keir Smith notched the consolation for the visitors.

Callum Dunbar hit a treble, with Nikolas Wozniak, Ryan Smart, Lenny Johnson and William Mathers all on target as Culter thumped Hall Russell United 7-0 at Denmore Park to go second in the table, ahead of Hermes on goal difference.

At the other end, Ellon United and Deveronside fought out a 4-4 share of the spoils at The Meadows. Mike Cormack (2), Grant Thomson and Josh Kinnaird scored for United with Lucas Davidson (2), Keiran Ferguson and Phil Watt responding.

Bob Macdonald was on the scoresheet as Nairn St Ninian shared the honours with East End in a 1-1 draw.

In the First Division, challengers Sunnybank and Stonehaven fought out a goalless draw at Heathryfold while Dufftown were held 1-1 at bottom of the table Aberdeen University. At College Park, Fraserburgh United defeated Longside 2-0.

Rothie Rovers consolidated their position at the top of the Second Division thanks to a 5-3 home win against Whitehills where Euan Clark’s hat-trick and Keith Walker’s double did the damage. Jake Watt, Noel Scott and James Mackintosh fired the goals for the visitors.

New Elgin fought back from 2-0 down at the interval to get the better of Islavale. Scott Barron and Liam Watt had given Vale, who had Harvey Kane sent off late on, the half-time advantage before Danny Gresham and a Stuart McLaren double turned things round for the home side, who move off the foot of the table on goal difference.

A Finlay Nicol strike gave Burghead Thistle the points at Forres Thistle and it was a similar outcome at Glentanar where Cruden Bay’s Neil Robb scored the game’s only goal.

In Section 6 of the League Cup, Kyle McKillop-Hall (2) and Neale Davidson found the net as Stoneywood Parkvale prevailed 3-1 at Banchory St. Ternan, a result that wasn’t enough to prevent Culter progressing on goal difference while in Section 4 Colony Park won 2-0 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

