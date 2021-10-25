Rugby: Gordonians beaten by promotion hopefuls Peebles; Orkney move clear in Caley 1

Gordonians came unstuck in the Scottish Borders where they were faced by an in-form Peebles side who underlined their promotion promise with a 46-18 win.

They made home advantage count against an Aberdeen side who gave their all, but were unable to cope with the heavy but mobile home pack.

Club president and prop Matthew Brechin was not unhappy with the performance but said: “We played well enough but didn’t always defend as well as we should have, although we scored two good tries in a good game of rugby against a very good Peebles side who are likely to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.”

The Borders side were generally in the ascendancy, making their point with six well-taken tries, keeping them in third place in National League 2, while the Countesswells side stay in third bottom place, just above strugglers Kirkcaldy and Whitecraigs who lost to Hamilton Bulls and Glasgow Accies.

The Gordonians try scorers were Atholl Gordon and Jared White. Stand-off Alex Fraser kicked one conversion and two penalties, whilst keeping his fluent back division in the game whenever possible.

Orkney ease to victory against Wanderers

Orkney moved six points clear of the pack in Caley Division I , sending out the clearest of messages to their challengers that they will be difficult to dislodge after their 76-0 rout of an understrength Aberdeen Wanderers in Kirkwall.

The islanders’ president and head coach, Garry Coltherd was happy with his side’s 12 try romp and eight conversions.

He said: “We may have been up against a weakened Wanderers, but you can only play what’s in front of you.

“We have only one target which is to go back to the national leagues, something which is getting more realistic with every passing week. Our tally of 203 points from five games tells its own tale.”

Philip Ross scored a hat-trick of tries, while Gary Nicholson and Graham Poke notched doubles. Poke kicked two conversions and Adam Watt had six successful kicks.

Ellon’s prospects of featuring in the title race faded at Hillfoots where they lost 12-7, while third-placed Grangemouth Stags struggled to a 26-18 win away to bottom side Glenrothes. Second-placed Dunfermline were not in action.

In Caley 2 North, Banff got their season back on track when they eased past a stubborn Ross Sutherland 15-7 at Duff House.

In Caley 3 North, runaway leaders 2nd Gordonians were unable to raise a side to travel to Stornoway. Garioch were 32-24 winners at home to Shetland and RAF Lossiemouth were comfortable 67-5 victors at Huntly.

In Caley 4 North, 2nd Caithness beat Fraserbugh 24-12 on the road.