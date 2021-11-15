Liam Cooper insists Scotland cannot dwell on suspension tightrope against Denmark

Scotland defender Liam Cooper insists he and his team-mates must ignore the threat of missing the World Cup play-off semi-final if they are to earn a seeded spot in the draw.

Seven Scotland players are walking a suspension tightrope in tonight’s final World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Stephen O’Donnell, Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet will all miss the semi-final if they are booked in the final game of the campaign at Hampden.

With several key players among the list in jeopardy Scotland coach Steve Clarke would likely have rested them for the game against the Danes but with the Scots needing a result to secure a place as one of the seeded nations in the play-off draw a tense night is in store for Cooper and his team-mates.

Cooper, however, believes the squad cannot allow the threat of being suspended hang over them in what is a crucial game.

He said: “The bookings will be in the back of their heads a bit but we just have to go and put on a good performance and be safe and take care of the yellow cards.

“You just have to go and blank it out although it’s hard not to think about it.

“We all know when the emotions are flying high, it’s hard to keep a lid on it sometimes.

“The best way to approach it is to blank it out and play it just like any other game.

“It’s a bit of a bizarre rule. There are a lot of games and for it not to be wiped is bizarre.

“It is what it is. Every nation is up against it, we have to deal with it and we will do.

“The manager and the lads have a belief in each other. We have a system which suits us and any player in the squad can go and perform.

“Everybody feels part of it. Some players don’t play as much as they want but you have to put your name down and, when the chance comes, step up and perform.

“I think more times than not, the lads have done that.”

Denmark arrive at Hampden having booked their place in Qatar in 2022 as Group F winners.

Having beaten Scotland 2-0 in Copenhagen in September Cooper knows the Danes will be confident as they look to secure a perfect qualifying record of 10 wins from 10 games.

He said: “The seeding situation is definitely in the back of our minds. The manager has made it clear he wants to be seeded in the play-offs and we believe it’s well within our reach.

“We have to do everything we can to get a result and make that happen. It’s down to us but we’d definitely deserve a seeded spot if we achieve it.

“You want to test yourself against the best nations in the world and Denmark are definitely one of them.

“They have had an unbelievable campaign. But it’s an important game for us. Being seeded is very important to us.

“The gaffer has made that clear to the group. We look to go and get a result because it would be unbelievable to be seeded.

“We have finished in the group. We have done what we set out to do. But being seeded is definitely on our radar and I think we can do that.”

Copenhagen loss still rankles

The defeat in Copenhagen was a sore one for the Scots who were 2-0 down after the opening 15 minutes.

But Cooper has backed his side to deliver and make amends for what was a chastening last meeting of the countries.

The Leeds United defender said: “We took a hit that night in Denmark.

“We had a crazy five or 10 minutes. The first half probably wasn’t up to our standards.

“We made a good ding-dong of it in the second half and missed a good chance in the last five minutes.

“Who knows what could have happened? We all know the momentum you get from goals and the swing. But it wasn’t meant to be.

“We stuck to it after that game. The morale was there, the confidence was high and the boys had to go and get some results and we’ve done that.

“Hopefully we can get another result on Monday night and put that right.”