Juniors: Race for Superleague runners-up spot heading for home straight

With Banks o’ Dee, who won at Nairn St Ninian thanks to a Mark Gilmour strike, having already secured the McBookie.com Superleague title, the race for the runners-up spot is heating up with Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes both very much in the hunt.

Thistle won at Culter thanks to a goal from Tom Yeats with 13 minutes remaining to stay three points clear of Hermes with one game left while the Lochside Park side still have two to play.

Callum Youngson and Jack Craig were the Hermes scorers in the 2-1 victory at Colony Park.

Ellon United continued their recent good form with a fighting 3-2 win at home to Montrose Roselea in which Callum Tremaine, Jordan Morrice and Ryan Shand all found the net with Calum Watson and Blair Stephen replying for Roselea.

Deveronside remain bottom after losing 3-1 at Dyce for whom Sam Robertson (2) and on loan Buckie Thistle striker Declan Milne were on target.

A Max Berton brace, Paul Esslemont goal and an own goal helped Banchory St Ternan to a 4-1 success at Hall Russell United while East End also won on their travels, 3-1 at Maud. Josh Bolton netted twice with Alex Quantrill also on the scoresheet.

Dufftown’s title challenge falters

In the First Division, Sunnybank’s 2-1 win away from home ended Dufftown’s faint title challenge, with Stoneywood Parkvale and Stonehaven left to fight it out for top spot.

Scott Burnett got both of Sunnybank’s goals.

A late Jake Stewart double rescued a Second Division point for Rothie Rovers at home to Newmachar United, who had led through Dave Black and an own goal.

Forres Thistle took full advantage, running out 5-3 winners at Whitehills thanks to Neil Moir (2), Charlie Beck (2) and Brandon Hutcheson.

A late Cruden Bay fightback saw them win 3-2 at Islavale.

An Ian McRae double, including a spot kick, saw the home team two up with 10 minutes to go before Angus Calder converted two penalties and Finland Hyslop fired a stoppage time winner.

At New Elgin, Adam Rennie scored the game’s only goal to give visitors Glentanar all three points.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, doubles from Dean Still and Neale Davidson and counters from Martyn Paul, Curtis Kane and Mark Galashan saw Stoneywood Parkvale thump Buchanhaven Hearts 7-0.

In Group 2, goals from Ronan Masson, Josh Peters and Derek Boylan gave Stonehaven victory over Fraserburgh United at Glenury Park.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Colony Park 1, Hermes 2; Culter 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 1; Dyce 3, Deveronside 1; Ellon United 3, Montrose Roselea 2; Hall Russell United 1, Banchory St Ternan 4; Maud 1, East End 3; Nairn St. Ninian 0, Banks O’Dee 1.

FIRST DIVISION – Dufftown 1, Sunnybank 2.

SECOND DIVISION – Islavale 2, Cruden Bay 3; New Elgin 0, Glentanar 1; Rothie Rovers 2, Newmachar United 2; Whitehills 3, Forres Thistle 5.

MORRISON CUP – GROUP 1: Stoneywood Parkvale 7, Buchanhaven Hearts 0.

GROUP 2: Stonehaven 3, Fraserburgh United 0.