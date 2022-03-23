Former Ross County striker Ross Stewart reveals pride at maiden Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Former Ross County striker Ross Stewart reveals pride at maiden Scotland call-up

By Jamie Durent
March 23, 2022, 6:41 pm
Ross Stewart in training with Scotland
Ross Stewart in training with Scotland

Ross Stewart has revealed his pride at receiving his first call-up for the Scotland national team.

The former Ross County striker has been in prolific form for Sunderland this season, hitting 22 goals and catching the eye of Steve Clarke.

A hamstring issue for Lyndon Dykes prompted the decision to bring Stewart into the fold. He joined Sunderland from County at the start of last year and is a popular figure on Wearside, earning the “Loch Ness Drogba” nickname from the club’s supporters.

He is in the frame to make his international debut in Thursday’s friendly against Poland, which will cap a remarkable journey for the towering striker.

“I received the call on Saturday night when we were on the team bus heading back from Lincoln,” Stewart told the Sunderland website.

“Alex Neil said to me that he had spoken to Steve Clarke and that Scotland were going to call me up, explaining that he had passed on my details and that I should receive a phone call shortly.

“About 15 minutes later, Steve called to tell me officially and it was probably the highlight of my career so far, as I don’t think there is anything better in football than representing your country.

“It isn’t really until this season that I’d ever given an international call-up any consideration – it’s one thing for your name to start being chucked about, but another for it to actually happen.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and for my family – my parents were in disbelief as well, but of course they were delighted, and they will be at Hampden Park for the game on Thursday.”

Stewart’s journey from playing junior football for Ayrshire sides Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers to international football is one that catches the eye.

Ross Stewart could make his debut against Poland
Ross Stewart could make his debut against Poland

He then played lower-league football at Albion Rovers before joining St Mirren and County signed him to help spearhead their charge for Championship promotion in 2018.

“I’ve played at Hampden once before for Albion Rovers against Queens Park in League Two, it was only in front of a few hundred people, but it was still a great experience to play there at that stage of my career,” he added.

“On days like that in 2016, you always hope to be back one day playing for Scotland and its always at the back of your mind – you wonder, ‘what if’.

“Actually doing it will be surreal. It would be a dream come true.”

Ross Stewart: Ex-Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell thrilled by striker’s journey to Scotland squad

