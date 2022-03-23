Orkney pupils return to home learning as two primary schools close due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Orkney primary schools have been closed temporarily following a spike in Covid cases.

North Walls school in Stromness and Eday Community School will remain shut to pupils until next week.

Orkney Islands Council confirmed the decision was prompted by Covid.

However, they remain hopeful that doors will reopen on Monday.

Students have now returned to home learning as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In a statement, posted on their social media, council officials say they are keeping parents and carers informed.

They wrote: “Hi folks, just to let you know that North Walls and Eday Schools will remain closed for the rest of this week due to COVID, with the aim of reopening on Monday 28 March.

“Remote learning continues to be provided to pupils at home and parents are being kept informed on a daily basis.”

The decision comes as the number of positive Covid cases across Scotland surpassed 12,000.

NHS Orkney has recorded around 202 positive cases in the last seven days.

Education officials have thanked families for their patience amidst these trying times.

They added: “The Education Directorate would like to thank staff at the schools for their ongoing efforts and parents/carers and pupils for their patience.

“The Easter holidays are just around the corner, and it is hoped that a two-week break may just be what is needed.”