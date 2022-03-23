Orkney pupils return to home learning as two primary schools close due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Orkney pupils return to home learning as two primary schools close due to Covid

By Michelle Henderson
March 23, 2022, 7:13 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 8:14 pm
Officials from Orkney Islands Council say they remain hopeful the schools will reopen on Monday.
Two Orkney primary schools have been closed temporarily following a spike in Covid cases.

North Walls school in Stromness and Eday Community School will remain shut to pupils until next week.

Orkney Islands Council confirmed the decision was prompted by Covid.

However, they remain hopeful that doors will reopen on Monday.

Students have now returned to home learning as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In a statement, posted on their social media, council officials say they are keeping parents and carers informed.

They wrote: “Hi folks, just to let you know that North Walls and Eday Schools will remain closed for the rest of this week due to COVID, with the aim of reopening on Monday 28 March.

“Remote learning continues to be provided to pupils at home and parents are being kept informed on a daily basis.”

The decision comes as the number of positive Covid cases across Scotland surpassed 12,000.

NHS Orkney has recorded around 202 positive cases in the last seven days.

Education officials have thanked families for their patience amidst these trying times.

They added: “The Education Directorate would like to thank staff at the schools for their ongoing efforts and parents/carers and pupils for their patience.

“The Easter holidays are just around the corner, and it is hoped that a two-week break may just be what is needed.”

