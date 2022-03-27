No extra motivation needed for Kenny McLean to help get Scotland to World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

No extra motivation needed for Kenny McLean to help get Scotland to World Cup

By Jamie Durent
March 27, 2022, 10:30 pm
Scotland's Kenny McLean comes on for Billy Gilmour during the friendly against Poland
Scotland's Kenny McLean comes on for Billy Gilmour during the friendly against Poland

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean insists he needs no extra motivation to reach the World Cup after missing Euro 2020.

The former Aberdeen man sat out the Euros last year through injury, along with former Dons team-mate Ryan Jack as Scotland played their first major tournament in 23 years.

However McLean is back in the fold and is a regular again at Norwich City, who have struggled in the English Premier League this season.

It was not how he wanted to spend last summer but for McLean, getting Scotland to a World Cup is enough of a carrot.

“It was obviously a disappointment,” he said. “I would have loved to have been there and I envied the lads who were there playing for Scotland.

“But I don’t think I need any more motivation to go to the World Cup. It’s the World Cup – it speaks for itself.

Kenny McLean, left, during Scotland training
Kenny McLean, left, during Scotland training

“The disappointment of missing out on the Euros will always be there, but when going to a World Cup is at stake, so you don’t need too much extra motivation.

“Everybody is desperate to get to it, not just me. We are going to do all we can to be there.”

McLean did get one stand-out moment, but it was watching Scotland rather than playing for them.

He was working as a TV pundit for the game against England at Wembley when his international team-mates spotted him.

“That was a special moment,” he said. “All the lads knew how despondent I was not to be there in a playing sense. They all came over and I just wished them all the best for the game.

“When we meet up with Scotland, everybody talks about the club-like togetherness we’ve got in the camp and it’s true. Everybody is tight and it’s a great group of lads. I think that has played a huge part in taking us to where we are just now.

“Obviously, we have got loads of quality and absolutely top players but you need that togetherness and the group that we’ve got ids brilliant just now. The manager has built that up with everybody and he has been pretty consistent with the squads that he’s picked.

“The lads are producing. We are on a good run now and we have to continue with it.”

Scotland’s Billy Gilmour takes a corner against Denmark at Hampden

McLean has also had a front-row seat to the development of Billy Gilmour.

The Chelsea midfielder, who is on loan at Norwich this season, has been an international mainstay since breaking into the senior squad ahead of the Euros.

“You don’t have to play with him to know how good he is,” added McLean. “Everybody can see the quality and the ability he has got. It doesn’t take somebody who plays with him every day to see that. He has got all the ability in the world.

“Obviously we are in a difficult position at Norwich, but his quality is undoubted and he is getting better and better for Scotland.

“He has nailed that place down for himself in the middle of the park and is only going to get better because he is still young and is still learning the game. He is going to be right at the top for a long time.”

