Ness aim to be fully firing for Friday showdown in Highland Amateur Cup

Ness have their sights set on a place in the last eight of the Highland

Amateur Cup but face a tricky third round tie against island rivals

Carloway on Friday at Fivepenny.

The four-time winners won eight games on the trot recently – their best

winning sequence since 1995 – the year they last won the Highland

Amateur Cup.

Ness manager Donald MacSween, who was the club’s goalkeeper for 20

years, is banking on his side’s firepower to see them through to the

next round.

Updated details for Saturday's third round matches. Any questions then email robert.gunn@highland.gov.uk #HAC pic.twitter.com/vfwe55mwel — Highland Amateur Cup (@highlandamcup) June 21, 2022

The Niseachs have the luxury of having Lee Johnson and James ‘Titch’ Morrison, joint leading scorers in the Lewis and Harris League on 17 goals apiece, on their side.

Close contest predicted by Ness boss

And skipper Micheil Russell Smith has contributed with an impressive seven goals and 26 assists already this season.

MacSween said: “Carloway are a big, strong team with some very capable footballers.

“Although we are much smaller size-wise, we also have some excellent players in our team.

“It is really hard to predict what’s going to happen – it should be really tight. ”

Ness full-backs, Ally Morrison (knee), and Josh Harris (ruptured eardrum) are both doubts for the tie.

Derby rivals get ready for action

On Saturday, holders and four-time winners Wick Groats host Caithness County League rivals Staxigoe United, who they beat 5-0 in a league match in midweek.

Record eight-time winners Pentland United have home advantage against Sutherland outfit Lairg Rovers.

Iochdar Saints make the long trek from South Uist to the Black Isle, where they face High Ormlie Hotspur at neutral Culbokie.

Black Rock Rovers entertain Golspie Stafford at Culcairn Park, Evanton, while six-time winners Avoch take on Kirkwall Hotspurs at Coronation Park.

In the other ties, Orkney side Stromness Athletic host Wick Thistle, while IRN Security, the sole Inverness-based team left in the cup, clash with Skye and Lochalsh champions Sleat and Strath at Culloden.

Highland Amateur Cup third round fixtures: Friday – Ness v Carloway (7pm). Saturday – Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall Hotspur (1pm); Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Wick Groats v Staxigoe United; Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspur (11am); Stromness Athletic v Wick Thistle (noon); IRN Security v Sleat and Strath. All kick-offs at 3pm unless stated.