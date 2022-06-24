Ness aim to be fully firing for Friday showdown in Highland Amateur Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ness aim to be fully firing for Friday showdown in Highland Amateur Cup

By Paul Chalk
June 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:08 am
Cup holders Wick Groats take on rivals Staxigoe United in the third round.
Ness have their sights set on a place in the last eight of the Highland
Amateur Cup but face a tricky third round tie against island rivals
Carloway on Friday at Fivepenny.

The four-time winners won eight games on the trot recently – their best
winning sequence since 1995 – the year they last won the Highland
Amateur Cup.

Ness manager Donald MacSween, who was the club’s goalkeeper for 20
years, is banking on his side’s firepower to see them through to the
next round.

The Niseachs have the luxury of having Lee Johnson and James ‘Titch’ Morrison, joint leading scorers in the Lewis and Harris League on 17 goals apiece, on their side.

Close contest predicted by Ness boss

And skipper Micheil Russell Smith has contributed with an impressive seven goals and 26 assists already this season.

MacSween said: “Carloway are a big, strong team with some very capable footballers.

“Although we are much smaller size-wise, we also have some excellent players in our team.

“It is really hard to predict what’s going to happen – it should be really tight. ”

Ness full-backs, Ally Morrison (knee), and Josh Harris (ruptured eardrum) are both doubts for the tie.

Derby rivals get ready for action

On Saturday, holders and four-time winners Wick Groats host Caithness County League rivals Staxigoe United, who they beat 5-0 in a league match in midweek.

Record eight-time winners Pentland United have home advantage against Sutherland outfit Lairg Rovers.

Iochdar Saints make the long trek from South Uist to the Black Isle, where they face High Ormlie Hotspur at neutral Culbokie.

Black Rock Rovers entertain Golspie Stafford at Culcairn Park, Evanton, while six-time winners Avoch take on Kirkwall Hotspurs at Coronation Park.

In the other ties, Orkney side Stromness Athletic host Wick Thistle, while IRN Security, the sole Inverness-based team left in the cup, clash with Skye and Lochalsh champions Sleat and Strath at Culloden.

Highland Amateur Cup third round fixtures: Friday – Ness v Carloway (7pm). Saturday – Black Rock Rovers v Golspie Stafford; Avoch v Kirkwall Hotspur (1pm); Pentland United v Lairg Rovers; Wick Groats v Staxigoe United; Iochdar Saints v High Ormlie Hotspur (11am); Stromness Athletic v Wick Thistle (noon); IRN Security v Sleat and Strath. All kick-offs at 3pm unless stated.

