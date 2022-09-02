Junior football: Culter head to Stoneywood Parkvale in the Grill League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter head to Stoneywood Parkvale in the Grill League Cup

By Reporter
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson

This weekend’s spotlight returns to the Grill League Cup with the staging of the quarter-finals with the only all Premier League clash taking place at Arjo Wiggins Park where Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Culter.

The winner of that one will face either Dyce or Rothie Rovers, who meet at Ian Mair Park, in the last four.

In the other half of the draw, Colony Park are up against New Elgin in Inverurie with East End travelling to Lossiemouth United.

Early Scottish Junior Cup exit for Banks o’ Dee JFC

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Bridge of Don Thistle will move into third if they can beat Nairn St Ninian while at The Meadows, Ellon United host a Dufftown side still looking for their first league win.

Stonehaven make the trip to Links Park to play Montrose Roselea and at Pleasure Park Maud are at home to Banchory St Ternan.

Early Championship pacesetters Stonehaven are at Woodside to face Glentanar while Deveronside, currently third, will go top if Sunnybank slip up and they take the points at Buchanhaven Hearts.

At the Hillhead Centre, Aberdeen University meet in-form Newmachar United, Fraserburgh United visit Burghead Thistle, Cruden Bay entertain Forres Thistle and at Spain Park, it’s a 3 pm kick-off for Banks O’Dee JFC versus Islavale. All other matches start at 2 pm.

