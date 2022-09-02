Junior football: Culter head to Stoneywood Parkvale in the Grill League Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend’s spotlight returns to the Grill League Cup with the staging of the quarter-finals with the only all Premier League clash taking place at Arjo Wiggins Park where Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Culter.

The winner of that one will face either Dyce or Rothie Rovers, who meet at Ian Mair Park, in the last four.

In the other half of the draw, Colony Park are up against New Elgin in Inverurie with East End travelling to Lossiemouth United.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Bridge of Don Thistle will move into third if they can beat Nairn St Ninian while at The Meadows, Ellon United host a Dufftown side still looking for their first league win.

Stonehaven make the trip to Links Park to play Montrose Roselea and at Pleasure Park Maud are at home to Banchory St Ternan.

Early Championship pacesetters Stonehaven are at Woodside to face Glentanar while Deveronside, currently third, will go top if Sunnybank slip up and they take the points at Buchanhaven Hearts.

At the Hillhead Centre, Aberdeen University meet in-form Newmachar United, Fraserburgh United visit Burghead Thistle, Cruden Bay entertain Forres Thistle and at Spain Park, it’s a 3 pm kick-off for Banks O’Dee JFC versus Islavale. All other matches start at 2 pm.