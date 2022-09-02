Oban firm at heart of new seabed digital twinning project for sustainable aquaculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oban firm at heart of new seabed digital twinning project for sustainable aquaculture

By Keith Findlay
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Maerl beds are important for their carbon storage properties.
Maerl beds are important for their carbon storage properties.

Underwater imaging experts are trialling the use of a first-of-its-kind system that could see 3D digital models used by Scottish seafood producers to map out and monitor complex marine environments and habitats.

Oban-based diving and underwater research company Tritonia Scientific is leading the project.

Partners include the Lyell Centre at Heriot-Watt University, seafood producer Mowi, and the Stirling University-based Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC).

The aim is to test the effectiveness of using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to create digital twins of the seabed.

SAIC chief executive Heather Jones: “We could see ROVs and imaging technology playing a vital role in monitoring the sector’s environmental impact.”

Over the next 12 months, the team at Tritonia, building on existing environmental data, will develop a digital record of hard seabed at selected Mowi sites using a technique known as georeferenced photogrammetry.

Compared to soft seabed, where sediment samples can be taken regularly and easily, monitoring hard substrates can be challenging because of the low visibility of the water.

The hard nature of the seabed also makes it almost impossible to grab samples.

Tech could help decide where future fish farms should be located

Tritonia will use underwater ROVs linked to above water GPS technology and acoustic transponders to capture digital images of the seabed to assess current and future finfish farms.

The project will also identify the presence of priority marine features – nationally protected habitats and essential underwater ecosystems for Scotland’s coastal seas.

Using the images, Tritonia will create an accurate 3D model that can show various physical characteristics and be used alongside advanced comparison software to monitor changes on the seabed.

Seabed image captured by Oban firm Tritonia Scientific.

Tritonia already employs 3D photogrammetry to survey and monitor marine renewable installations, piers and harbours, and to inform decommissioning programmes in the oil and gas sector.

The firm’s latest project represents its first breakthrough into aquaculture.

It is believed the technology may present significant opportunities for companies in the sector to obtain accurate, digital records of the seabed close to their operations.

Sustainability goal

Tritonia managing director Martin Sayer said: “Using imaging technology could help the aquaculture sector to gain a much more detailed, accurate picture of the complex seabeds they are operating beside or above.

“Our hope is that the system could, ultimately, support regulation and environmental monitoring in ways that would provide the levels of evidence that would be necessary for future sustainable operations.

“At the moment, divers face a range of challenges in terms of visibility and climate, particularly if algal blooms are present, but the digital twin allows us to essentially remove the surrounding water at the click of a button, using images captured by an ROV.

“Just one survey can generate a 3D model that provides a permanent record of the seabed terrain at a fixed point in time, which could be used for comparisons for years to come.”

Our hope is that the system could, ultimately, support regulation and environmental monitoring in ways that would provide the levels of evidence that would be necessary for future sustainable operations.”

Martin Sayer, managing director, Tritonia Scientific.

According to SAIC, a single ROV dive could deliver a wealth of data and images to provide aquaculture firms with accurate information to aid decision-making, such as the volume and area of specific geographical features.

The technology could also be used to detect protected habitats such as maerl beds, an important but fragile form of natural carbon storage.

While difficult to map, maerl beds are an important consideration for decisions about potential fish farm locations.

Real-world applications

SAIC chief executive Heather Jones said: “Technology is becoming increasingly important for the aquaculture sector and collaborative research projects and trials can be an incredibly valuable demonstration of the real-world applications of new data-led techniques.

“In this case, we could see ROVs and imaging technology playing a vital role in monitoring the sector’s environmental impact – and increasing its economic impact by supporting future decisions about farm locations and possible expansion.”

