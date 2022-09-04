Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Loch Ness are top of the North Caledonian League following their impressive 3-1 home victory over champions Invergordon.

All four goals arrived in the first half hour, as a Phil MacDonald brace had the host two ahead after just 10 minutes.

Allan MacPhee added a third goal soon after that before Invergordon replied through Kyle Maclean, but they could not find a way back and Shane Carling’s men took first place thanks to racking up seven points from their first three fixtures.

It’s not been the ideal start for the 2021/22 league winners, having lost on the opening day to derby opponents Alness United.

They will aim to hit back when they have their first home game this weekend against Golspie Sutherland.

Tain Saints move into second spot

St Duthus made it two wins from two as Alan Geegan’s men took second spot following their 4-1 home victory against Nairn County A.

Goals from Finn As-Chainey and Ben Bruce and an own goal had the Tain team 3-0 ahead by the interval.

Nairn’s young guns pulled one back, but Adrian Voigt added a vital fourth for the hosts.

Fort William record first victory

Fort William got their first win of the season as they left Thurso with a 2-1 victory.

A serious head clash led to a home player being taken to hospital, with the match stopped to allow for treatment.

Asad Ahmed gave Fort the advantage after 10 minutes and Amin Benyoucef doubled the scoreline on the stroke of half-time.

James Murray’s goal brought Thurso into the game on 65 minutes before the injury happened.

The action resumed with 15 minutes to go, but the Vikings could not find an equaliser and both these teams have three points apiece from their opening two outings of the league campaign.

Orkney see off doughty Bonar side

Orkney notched their first victory of the campaign, but were given a test by visitors Bonar Bridge, who scored first when Jack Corbett netted after just nine minutes.

Goals from James Pickles and Chris Simpson turned the game in the hosts’ favour before half an hour.

Bonar remained firmly in it as they sought a second goal, but Liam Delday sealed Orkney’s victory with nine minutes to go.

Halkirk edge late victory at Alness

Alan Mathieson scored for Halkirk United in the final minute to secure a 1-0 win away to Alness United.

The result moved the Anglers on to three points, the same tally as their hosts, with both sides having played two games.

Spot-on Golspie edge through in cup

There was also a first round Football Times tie and Golspie Sutherland beat visitors Inverness Athletic 3-2 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw at King George V Park.

The victors will take on Clach A in the quarter-finals on September 17.

Saturday’s fixtures (2pm unless stated): Nairn County A vs Inverness Athletic, Thurso vs Alness United, Bonar Bridge vs Loch Ness, Fort William vs St Duthus, Invergordon vs Golspie Sutherland, Clach A vs Orkney (1pm).

