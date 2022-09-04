Loch Ness surge to victory against champions Invergordon to lead North Caledonian League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness are top of the North Caledonian League following their impressive 3-1 home victory over champions Invergordon.

All four goals arrived in the first half hour, as a Phil MacDonald brace had the host two ahead after just 10 minutes.

Allan MacPhee added a third goal soon after that before Invergordon replied through Kyle Maclean, but they could not find a way back and Shane Carling’s men took first place thanks to racking up seven points from their first three fixtures.

It’s not been the ideal start for the 2021/22 league winners, having lost on the opening day to derby opponents Alness United.

They will aim to hit back when they have their first home game this weekend against Golspie Sutherland.

Tain Saints move into second spot

St Duthus made it two wins from two as Alan Geegan’s men took second spot following their 4-1 home victory against Nairn County A.

Goals from Finn As-Chainey and Ben Bruce and an own goal had the Tain team 3-0 ahead by the interval.

Nairn’s young guns pulled one back, but Adrian Voigt added a vital fourth for the hosts.

There’s football photos and then there’s football photos. What a pic @MackieStaggie pic.twitter.com/ZIHpt4OUQF — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) September 3, 2022

Fort William record first victory

Fort William got their first win of the season as they left Thurso with a 2-1 victory.

A serious head clash led to a home player being taken to hospital, with the match stopped to allow for treatment.

UPDATES – IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Thurso 1 v Fort William 2 (Match was delayed due to a bad head clash – Vikings player away to hospital)#NCFA #Northcaley — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) September 3, 2022

Asad Ahmed gave Fort the advantage after 10 minutes and Amin Benyoucef doubled the scoreline on the stroke of half-time.

James Murray’s goal brought Thurso into the game on 65 minutes before the injury happened.

The action resumed with 15 minutes to go, but the Vikings could not find an equaliser and both these teams have three points apiece from their opening two outings of the league campaign.

Orkney see off doughty Bonar side

Orkney notched their first victory of the campaign, but were given a test by visitors Bonar Bridge, who scored first when Jack Corbett netted after just nine minutes.

Sorry folks my phone was playing up. Full time at the KGS. Orkney pick up their first win of the campaign! 3-1 it finished. Bonar Bridge never gave up and hit the woodwork twice late on but Orkney held there nerve to see out the win. @bbcorkney @NorthCaleyFA @BBCSportScot pic.twitter.com/HaZQpP0RKC — Orkney FC (@OrkneyFC) September 3, 2022

Goals from James Pickles and Chris Simpson turned the game in the hosts’ favour before half an hour.

Bonar remained firmly in it as they sought a second goal, but Liam Delday sealed Orkney’s victory with nine minutes to go.

Halkirk edge late victory at Alness

Alan Mathieson scored for Halkirk United in the final minute to secure a 1-0 win away to Alness United.

The result moved the Anglers on to three points, the same tally as their hosts, with both sides having played two games.

Spot-on Golspie edge through in cup

There was also a first round Football Times tie and Golspie Sutherland beat visitors Inverness Athletic 3-2 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw at King George V Park.

The victors will take on Clach A in the quarter-finals on September 17.

Saturday’s fixtures (2pm unless stated): Nairn County A vs Inverness Athletic, Thurso vs Alness United, Bonar Bridge vs Loch Ness, Fort William vs St Duthus, Invergordon vs Golspie Sutherland, Clach A vs Orkney (1pm).