North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup final as underdogs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in each half at Colony Park saw East End progress to the Grill League Cup final – where they will play Culter at Lochside Park on Sunday week.

Visitors East End went in front early courtesy of a fine finish by Jordan Clark and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, with Andy Youngson converting after Scott Kerr had been brought down inside the area.

Ten minutes after the restart, Lewis Masson made it three with a fine finish following a break down the right, before Mikey Keller completed the scoring with a back-post tap-in following a corner.

Victorious manager Stuart Whicher was delighted to see his side reach another final.

Whicher said: “The boys played very well and, in the end, it was as comfortable a win as you could wish for in a semi-final.

“In fact, their keeper Tom Mackie, made some excellent saves.”

The win made it 10 games unbeaten for East End – a feat made all the more remarkable as the relaying of the New Advocates Park surface means they haven’t played on their own ground all season.

“Yes, we’ve been a bit nomadic so far, for want of a better phrase, and New Advocates is normally a bit of a fortress for us.” admitted Whicher. “We should be back playing there though after the final next month.

“Culter will go into the final as favourites, but it’s a cup final over 90 minutes and the form book tends to go out of the window on these occasions.”

Before the Grill final, there’s the small matter of round two of the Scottish Junior Cup this weekend and the short trip to Heathryfold to face local rivals Sunnybank. Whicher knows it won’t be easy.

He said: “They’re sitting top of the Championship and are in good form at the moment and they’ll have absolutely nothing to lose, so we know it’ll be a tricky tie, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“With two all-north ties, we know there’ll be at least two local teams in the next round and, with a good draw and a bit of luck, there’s a chance of going deep in the competition for our sides.”

A lengthy injury list earlier in the campaign has now improved with only left-back Gregor Whyte, signed from Deveronside in the summer, set to be missing this weekend (knee) – although he is nearing a return to training.