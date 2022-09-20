North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup final as underdogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup final as underdogs

By Reporter
September 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 7:32 am
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner

Two goals in each half at Colony Park saw East End progress to the Grill League Cup final – where they will play Culter at Lochside Park on Sunday week.

Visitors East End went in front early courtesy of a fine finish by Jordan Clark and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, with Andy Youngson converting after Scott Kerr had been brought down inside the area.

Ten minutes after the restart, Lewis Masson made it three with a fine finish following a break down the right, before Mikey Keller completed the scoring with a back-post tap-in following a corner.

Victorious manager Stuart Whicher was delighted to see his side reach another final.

Whicher said: “The boys played very well and, in the end, it was as comfortable a win as you could wish for in a semi-final.

“In fact, their keeper Tom Mackie, made some excellent saves.”

East End’s Jordan Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture by Chris Sumner

The win made it 10 games unbeaten for East End – a feat made all the more remarkable as the relaying of the New Advocates Park surface means they haven’t played on their own ground all season.

“Yes, we’ve been a bit nomadic so far, for want of a better phrase, and New Advocates is normally a bit of a fortress for us.” admitted Whicher. “We should be back playing there though after the final next month.

“Culter will go into the final as favourites, but it’s a cup final over 90 minutes and the form book tends to go out of the window on these occasions.”

Before the Grill final, there’s the small matter of round two of the Scottish Junior Cup this weekend and the short trip to Heathryfold to face local rivals Sunnybank. Whicher knows it won’t be easy.

He said: “They’re sitting top of the Championship and are in good form at the moment and they’ll have absolutely nothing to lose, so we know it’ll be a tricky tie, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“With two all-north ties, we know there’ll be at least two local teams in the next round and, with a good draw and a bit of luck, there’s a chance of going deep in the competition for our sides.”

A lengthy injury list earlier in the campaign has now improved with only left-back Gregor Whyte, signed from Deveronside in the summer, set to be missing this weekend (knee) – although he is nearing a return to training.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

A recent event with referees receiving VAR training at Hampden Park in March.
Craig Brown: Time is right to introduce VAR in Scotland
0
East End's Jordan Clark celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture by Chris Sumner
Junior football: Culter and East End to contest Grill League Cup final
Paul Hartley pictured at his first press conference as Hartlepool manager on June 13.
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley sacked by Hartlepool United
The AMEX Stadium, home to Brighton and Hove Albion, had been due to host Brighton v Aston Villa in the FA WSL last weekend.
Rachel Corsie: I felt for sides who missed out on record opening weekend crowds…
0
Pittodrie Stadium lay empty last Saturday.
Richard Gordon: It was a good call to postpone games including Aberdeen v Rangers…
1
CR0034391 Action from Culter v Colony Park in the McLennan Cup, which Culter won 1-0 with a late goal In pic........ Culter players celebrate the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 19-03-2022
Junior football: All to play for in Grill League Cup semi-finals
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn
Confidence and caution are watchwords for St Duthus ahead of cup clash with holders…
1
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Fort William interim boss reveals ex-Highland League players have returned to Claggan Park as…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Post Thumbnail
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0
Rotation is designed to get the best out of the soil by giving it a chance to recover between growing crops.
Jim McColl: Why rotation works for gardens as well as farmland
0

Editor's Picks